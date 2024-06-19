Everton announce departure of forward Duggan

Everton have announced the news that forward Toni Duggan will leave the club when her contract expires this summer.

The Toffees announced the player’s departure via a post on their official club website earlier today.

Duggan is in her second spell with Everton having previously started her senior career with the club in 2007. She re-joined The Toffees back in summer 2021.

Arguably Duggan’s most memorable contribution in an Everton shirt saw her score the winning goal in extra-time against Watford in 2008 to send the club into the old FA Women’s Premier League Cup final. Everton won the trophy that year after defeating Arsenal 1-0 in the final. She was also part of the squad that lifted the Women’s FA Cup two years’ later.

Duggan was the first footballer in the Barclays Women’s Super League to take maternity leave during the 2022/2023 season and after welcoming her daughter Luella into the world, she started a movement for female players to be able to command support from clubs during and after pregnancy.

Duggan returned to playing at the start of the 2023/2024 season. She made 14 appearances for Everton this term in which she scored three goals.

The forward is an Everton legend but the time has now come for her to take on another challenge.

Speaking following today’s announcement, Everton Women’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan McTavish said “Everyone at Everton thanks Toni for her service and commitment to the Club.

“From breaking into the senior team as a 16-year-old, to winning the FA Cup, she can be very proud of her contribution to Everton.

“We wish Toni all the best for the future.”

Duggan becomes the first player to leave Everton during the close season.