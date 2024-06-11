Everton Are Among The Clubs Hoping To Sign This Juventus Ace: Should Dyche Get Him On Board?

In a recent report, TuttoJuve mentioned that Everton are among the clubs hoping to sign Juventus ace Filip Kostic. It has been stated that the Toffees would face competition in the form of West Ham United in the race to land the Serbian wide player.

The 31-year-old had a solid campaign at the Turin club after he put in a string of impressive performances for them on the left flank. Kostic secured four assists but failed to register a goal in 33 appearances for Juve last season across various competitions.

The Serbian talent caught the eye at both ends of the field as he averaged 1.3 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 0.7 shots and 1.4 key passes per game in Serie A. He has even been excellent when distributing the ball from the left wing based on his pass success rate of 80.6% in the Italian top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Turin club will run out in the summer of 2026. Thus, it won’t be easy for Everton to get a deal done for him on the cheap in this ongoing transfer window.

Juventus’ Serbian midfielder #11 Filip Kostic reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Empoli, at The Allianz Stadium, in Turin on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Should Everton Boss Sean Dyche Get Kostic On Board?

Kostic is a solid tackler of the ball and can make some timely interceptions for his team inside his half. He can shoot the ball with venom from long range and has got the vision to engineer a few promising chances for others around him in the final third.

The Serbia international has got a wealth of experience at the highest level but could struggle to adapt to the physical style and high intensity of Premier League football if the Toffees can find a way to recruit him. Still, there is no denying that Kostic is good enough to earn a regular first-team spot at Goodison Park next season.

At 31, Kostic has still got a few good years left in him to play at a high level. He might even help the Merseyside club stay out of relegation trouble in the Premier League over the next couple of years. Therefore, Everton boss Sean Dyche would be wise to go all out to get Kostic on board before the end of this transfer window.