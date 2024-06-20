Everton Are Among The Clubs Hoping To Sign This Manchester City Youngster: A Star In The Making?

In a recent report, FTBL stated that Everton are among the clubs hoping to sign Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson. It has been stated that the Toffees would have to rival Portsmouth as well as a few other English clubs in the race to land the Australian midfielder this summer.

Robertson has come through the youth ranks of Man City but is still waiting to make his first appearance for their senior team. The Dundee-born talent has caught the eye with his performances for Man City’s Under-21 team recently.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals and grabbed three assists in 37 matches for the Mancunian club’s U-21 side so far across various competitions. He is currently amongst the best young midfielders in English football.

However, Robertson’s contract at Man City will run out at the end of this month which could open the door for the Toffees to snap him up on a free transfer in this summer transfer window.

Robertson works hard for his team defensively and can strike the ball with venom from long range. He can also create the odd chance for his teammates to find the back of the net and is a good dribbler with the ball.

The Australia international is primarily a box-to-box midfielder but can also function as a defensive midfielder or play in the number ten position if told to do so by his manager. However, he is still quite inexperienced at the highest level and would need more time to be ready for top-flight football.

Still, we can expect Robertson to bring some energy and dynamism to Everton boss Sean Dyche’s midfield department. He has what it takes to be a future starter at Goodison Park. At 21, Robertson is undeniably a star in the making, so the Toffees would do well to secure his services on a free transfer this off-season.