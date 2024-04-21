Everton 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Key stats
Everton have picked up six points in their last three Premier League matches (W2 L1), as many as they did in their previous 13 games combined (D6 L7).
Since the start of last season, Nottingham Forest have lost more Premier League away games than any other side (24), picking up 12 fewer away points than any other ever-present side in that time (18).
Each of Everton’s last three Premier League goals have been scored from outside the box (Calvert-Lewin vs Burnley, Gueye & McNeil today) – before today only three of their last 40 goals had come from outside the area.
All 17 of Dwight McNeil’s Premier League goals have been scored with his left-foot – only Stuart Pearce has ever scored more left-footed goals in Premier League history (20).
Only the bottom three sides have recorded fewer Premier League clean sheets this season than Nottingham Forest (4). Goalkeeper Matz Sels has just one clean sheet in his 12 appearances so far.