Everton 2-0 Liverpool: What Klopp said

[Getty Images]

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm very disappointed. We let it happen exactly the game that Everton wanted.

"Two goals from set pieces. They are really strong. We created a lot and didn't score. We were in a rush, not really clear enough. They scored the second goal with the routine they do all season. They had free kick after free kick, but we weren't good enough."

On poor form: "I didn't expect that today but it happened. It's not the greatest moment we are in but we have to play so we have to fight through. We had that after the Fulham game but the two strikers who were in form, one is now injured and one is now hopefully a father. The game was always interrupted by free kicks for them and they go long. It's tricky to defend."

On losing: "It's not the first time that will happen in a football game against passionate, fighting opponents. Harvey [Elliott] came on and had a direct impact. In the end, it's just not good enough.

"We all know the situations were we pretty much shot at [Jordan] Pickford or shot over the goal. We had moments to turn it around but we didn't use them so it is really tricky."

On title race: "They must come in a very bad moment. I don't know. I can only apologise for today to the people. We should have done better and we didn't and that's why we lost."