Everton 2-0 Liverpool: What Dyche said

Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to Sky Sports: "Very pleased with the reaction. This was a different game with the organisation and the belief in the organisation. They're a good side, we know that. The commitment from us had to be there. The energy of the side and also the key moments.

"I thought [Dominic Calvert-Lewin] was outstanding tonight. We've been trying to get him back to where he needs to be and I thought he was outstanding. He gets a goal. He tried to get it over the line and I love that. The second one is a great header. No, I thought he was outstanding tonight.

"Jordan Pickford made some big saves in the first half. It's rare you stop these sides having chances so you need moments yourself. It's hard to pick out one or two.

"We spoke about the desire and the energy of the team and the physical side of the game. The lads did it on Sunday and they'll have to do it again. That's the challenge.

"We stayed focussed tonight and I asked if they could stay with us and they did. Sunday was massive and now it was a massively important derby game. For people like Seamus Coleman, he wears his heart on his sleeve and he's so happy.

"We should be on 41 points and the story's different. Three clean sheets in three home games. The challenge for the players is to go and do it again."