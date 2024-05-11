Everton 1-0 Sheffield United: What Wilder said

Chris Wilder spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Sheffield United's defeat against Everton: "Yet again in another away game, we wrote down at the team meeting was to execute big moments, take big moments. I don't think I'm looking through rose tinted glasses, the team have took some beatings this year and are a team that clearly lacks confidence and belief. When that happens you take an extra touch or misplace a pass, and that's what happened today.

"Everton didn't dominate the game by any means, we created enough openings to get something. Listen they have made a great run of it lately, but yet again we have competed. That is standard, so I'm not going to praise that or give that a clap.

"Yet again the goal is poor, we should do better with it. Then we are chasing the game, we created enough in the second half but couldn't execute it. We are towards the finish line for the season now and it's not been good enough right the way through.

On which moments may have changed the game: "Tell you what, we're going to sit on the crossbar and try and get beaten 4-0. Of course not, of course we wanted to try and take the game to them and try and create chances. We did that. As I said it is another disappointing day.

"It's not disappointing in terms of the support we have received, at times we deserved a clap, at other times we didn't. It is humbling going over to the away fans at the end, 3,000 or so Sheffield United fans that have hope and belief for next season. I've certainly got that too.

"We are saying the same things in the changing room. Same as last week and the week before, right the way through. Big summer and a big change of attitude and culture and big decisions to make."