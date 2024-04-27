Everton 1-0 Brentford: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures following Saturday’s game between Everton and Brentford in the Premier League.

After failing to win any of their first three Premier League meetings with Brentford (D1 L2), Everton have won each of the last three encounters. The Bees have only had a longer losing run against Newcastle United in the competition (an ongoing run of four games).

Everton have won each of their past four home Premier League games without conceding. It is their longest such run in a single season since their final four games of the 2018-19 campaign under Marco Silva.

Brentford have now lost 18 Premier League games this season, which is their joint-most in one Premier League campaign along with 2021-22. They last lost more games in a top-flight campaign in 1946-47 (26).

The Toffees have scored 18 goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season (excluding penalties), with only Arsenal netting more (20).