Everton 1-0 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to BBC Sport following the game: "It is always irritating or frustrating to lose a match. That is the most difficult thing in this business.

"It was a very even match between two teams who neutralised each other. There wasn't much in it. We had the biggest chance through Ivan [Toney].

"It is very irritating that they scored from a second phase. An even game, should have been 0-0 in my opinion, a little bit boring.

"Right now, I'm just irritated we lost a match. It has been a tough season.

"It has always been our aim to finish as high as possible and be an asset to the Premier League. It is important we finish well and keep the momentum.

"As a team, we played average, not many players stood out. Our front three weren't at their best. It was a starting point for Ivan and he will be better next time."