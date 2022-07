Everson Walls one of 4 Cowboys among 54 senior, contributor semifinalists for 2023 Hall of Fame

The Dallas Cowboys’ have a long and storied history across the NFL, winning five Lombardi championships and having numerous players and contributors honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This past selection process, the organization was denied a new entrant, as DeMarcus Ware surprisingly (to some) did not earn induction in his first year of eligibility.

The leaves the club’s total count of members at 20, with another 8 being associated with the team but having stronger ties to other organizations. On Thursday, the HoF committee announced a trim down of one of their two lists, the senior, coach and contributor category eligibles. This list differs from primary list, where players are eligible five years after playing their final game and stay eligible for a 20-year window. Among the 54 semifinalists in this category are four men associated with the Cowboys organization.

The list includes the man who started it all.

Clint Murchison Jr.: Founder of the Dallas Cowboys (1960) and owner through 1983

Dallas Cowboys owner, Clint Murchinson, left, general manager Tex Schramm, center and Irving, Texas Mayor R. Dan Matkin, take a look at the Cowboys new playing field, Texas Stadium, in Irving, Texas, May 14, 1971. The stadium is to be ready for play Aug. 14, 1971. The $25 million arena will seat 65,000, with all seats under roof. The playing field is under open sky. (AP Photo)

The infamous story of the creation of the Dallas Cowboys franchise includes buying the Hail to the Redskins fight song in order to strong arm Washington’s George Marshall into voting to allow Murchinson into the NFL fold.

John Wooten

Nov 29, 1964; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown (32) carries the ball behind the blocking of John Wooten (60) and Gene Hickerson (66). Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Director of Pro Scouting for the Dallas Cowboys from 1975 to 1991. Created Player Development programs for the NFL in 1991. Vice President/Player Personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992 and Assistant Director, Pro/College Scouting for the Baltimore Ravens until his retirement in 2002. In 2003, Wooten became chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a position he held until 2019.

Story continues

Everson Walls (Cornerback, 1981-1993):

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Playing most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Walls made three first-team All-Pro teams, four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in interceptions three times while in Dallas. He finished his career with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns and helped New York to victory in Super Bowl XXV.

Chuck Howley (Linebacker, 1958-59, 1961-1973):

Linebacker Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys is pictured, 1968. (AP Photo)

Being the only player on a losing team to win Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowl VI), Howley received six Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro selections while playing for the Chicago Bears (1958-59) and the Dallas Cowboys (1961-1973).

1

1