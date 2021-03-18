Everson Walls: Cowboys takeaway artist’s true legacy lies in what he gave to teammate

Legacy is a word that gets tossed around casually in the world of football. But what really makes for a lasting and meaningful legacy? Wins? Touchdowns? Championship trophies? Memorable moments? Mere statistics?

Yes, Everson Walls has all of those things attached to his name after a 13-year career in the pros. He’s probably most immediately remembered in the minds of Cowboys fans for his transcendent 1981 season when he snagged a whopping 11 interceptions as an undrafted rookie. Others may recall the freeze-frame images of his unique place in history in not one, but two of the biggest games of a generation.

The list of coaches who had a personal hand in Walls’s journey is a veritable who’s who of the sport’s most hallowed legends. But the legacy of the player himself is often lost in the fog of a decade’s worth of mostly lackluster Cowboys squads; he had to leave Dallas, for example, to earn the championship ring he unquestionably deserved.

He remains one of the Cowboys’ true greats, but none of his on-the-field accomplishments nor professional accolades tell the full story of Walls and what he meant to so many of his teammates… and one in particular.

100 yards to glory: Learning selflessness from a legend

https://twitter.com/ProfBlackistone/status/515944806225551360 Everson Walls grew up in the 1960s in a Dallas neighborhood. He recalls riding his bicycle with friends from the house he shared with his mother and older sisters to the Cowboys' practice facility, where he would watch the team during their workouts. The boy nicknamed 'Cubby' dreamed of one day wearing the star himself. Like many kids his age, Everson played a variety of sports: basketball, baseball, and football. While he scored a touchdown on his very first carry as a running back, his stint as a center fielder helped teach him the finer points of tracking a ball in the air and getting himself in position to catch it. The former skill, ironically, would fall by the wayside as he continued his football career. The latter, though, translated directly to the gridiron to make him an interception machine. Despite leading his school district in picks his senior season, Walls drew attention from just a few small universities. He was more interested in following his girlfriend to Grambling State University, where her uncle was an assistant under their legendary coach Eddie Robinson. The Tigers were a powerhouse among HBCUs; Walls assumed he wasn't good enough to play there. And he knew for sure his mother couldn't afford the tuition. Not to be deterred by such details, Everson's mom dressed the pair in their Sunday best and drove to campus anyway. As he explains in A Gift for Ron: Friendship and Sacrifice On and Off the Gridiron- the book he authored with Kevin Blackistone years later- his mother had arranged an in-person meeting with Coach Robinson. By the end of the visit, Robinson offered his last scholarship of the upcoming year to Everson, saying, "Maybe we could use you." It didn't take long for Everson to prove his worth. On his very first play in his freshman season opener, Walls intercepted a pass against Alcorn State. Robinson led the Grambling program using legacy, teamwork, and camaraderie as the cornerstones. Walls recalls with painful clarity a drill Robinson called "100 Yards to Glory" in which a pair of teammates would have to work in tandem to push a weighted two-man sled halfway down the hard, dusty practice field under the baking Louisiana sun and then turn it around and return it to where they started... all before the real practice even started. The team-building lessons stuck with Robinson's players, as Everson saw first-hand in his junior year. That season, he was to be the fifth member of a talented Grambling secondary. Rather than see Walls relegated to spot fill-in duty, his teammates voluntarily proposed a plan to their coaches that had Everson rotate in at each of the four defensive backfield positions during the course of each game. Walls led the nation in interceptions his senior year. Interceptions would become a hallmark of his football career. But the selflessness and brotherhood he learned under the man he calls "Coach Rob" would stay with him, too... even after his playing days were done.

The undrafted rookie makes a record mark on the league

Nov 24,1985; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls (24) in action against the Cleveland Browns at Municipal Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Browns 50-24. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 1981 NFL draft was a two-day disappointment for Walls. Fifty-three defensive backs were selected, but college football's interception leader was passed over for twelve full rounds. "I led the nation with 11 interceptions at Grambling State, a school notorious for playing man-to-man," Walls would later say, as cited in Jeff Sullivan's book America's Team: The Official History of the Dallas Cowboys. "To me, it was beyond logic." Just three clubs came calling with free-agent contract offers. But it wasn't much of a decision for the kid from the suburbs of Dallas. "Buffalo, [which] was too cold, the New Orleans Saints, who at the time were the 'Aints,' and my hometown Cowboys. The choice was pretty obvious. Couple that with the fact that the Cowboys had big problems at corner." Walls pleaded his case for a contract commensurate with his talent rather than his undrafted rookie status. It fell on deaf ears within the Cowboys front office. He received a meager $1,500 signing bonus when he took the Dallas deal. Walls came into camp with a chip on his shoulder, treating every light warmup like a championship was on the line, even when going one-on-one against Cowboys legends like Pro Bowl wideout Tony Hill in an early practice. "[H]e ran a little curl route," Walls recalled in his 2010 book. "I recognized it immediately and ran hard to the ball. He caught it, but I was right there, too close for his comfort... He turned and said, 'Hey, rookie! I told you I'm just trying to get loose!' I told him if he was out there, I was going to cover him. A little more woofing ensued, and I assured him I'd see him again. That was my attitude." But the extra juice didn't seem to register with his new coach. After the fatherly warmth of Coach Rob, Tom Landry seemed coolly unimpressed with the Grambling rookie. "For most of my career playing for Coach Landry, compliments from him were nonexistent, and that always bothered me," Walls would write. "It really hurt, actually. I always wished he had looked at me differently. I always wished he had called me into his office to let me know he appreciated my effort, or to see if there was anything he could do to help me make the transition from Grambling to one of the most celebrated franchises in the NFL... He never did." Walls' first season in the pros made an impression on the rest of the league, however. He picked off Washington's Joe Theismann during a season-opening win. In Week 3, Howard Cosell raved about him during Monday Night Football but got his name wrong, calling him "Emerson." By Week 5, he the Cowboys' starting cornerback. Everson finished the 1981 season with 11 picks. That number led the league and remains one of the seven best seasons an NFL rookie has ever had in terms of interceptions. No player- rookie or otherwise- has matched it since. Walls earned a Pro Bowl nod to cap off his first-year campaign, but his season- as well as that of the Cowboys- ended with the hotshot rookie getting literally posterized before a national audience in one of the most iconic moments in sports history.

'I never got a chance to jump:' On the other side of 'The Catch'

https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/951123534381756416 The Cowboys traveled to San Francisco for the NFC Championship on January 10, 1982. Dallas brought their 12-4 record to Candlestick Park to face Joe Montana and the 49ers, owners of a 13-3 record under rising genius head coach Bill Walsh. The winner would move on to Super Bowl XVI. The whole game was a back-and-forth affair. In the fourth quarter, a Walls fumble recovery set up a go-ahead touchdown by Dallas. On the 49ers' next series, Walls intercepted Montana deep in Cowboys territory, his second pick of the day. But the Dallas drive stalled; San Francisco regained possession on their own 11-yard-line with under five minutes to play. "[I]t was up to those of us on defense to salt away tickets to the Super Bowl," Walls would write. "We went into our special defense called three-man/eight-man, which we always used to close out games... There was only one problem with it, and San Francisco knew what it was. It was extremely vulnerable to the run." The 49ers rushing attack eventually set up Montana and the offense six yards from paydirt. "The roar cascading down Candlestick's stands was getting louder and louder as we got backed into that end of the stadium," Walls recalled. "It sounded like we were standing at the base of a massive waterfall." The third-down play that followed lives on in graphic detail, even nearly four decades later. Montana drops back. He drops back further. He rolls to his right. As he nears the sideline, he heaves the ball to avoid rapidly-collapsing pressure from Ed "Too Tall" Jones, D.D. Lewis, and Larry Bethea. The pass looks like it's sailing safely into the first row of end zone seats. And then Dwight Clark makes the leap of his life. And a fingertip grab well over his head. Also directly over Everson Walls, flat-footed and reaching futilely with one arm. "I never got a chance to jump," Walls said in an NFL Films breakdown of the iconic play. The snapshot taken by Walter Iooss has been called the greatest sports photo ever. It would grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, immortalizing Montana and Clark as the heroes of an emerging dynasty... and Walls as the defeated face of a fizzling one. https://twitter.com/Gil_Brandt/status/1168176434046631937 Never mind that the Cowboys actually got the ball back with time for another drive after that play. Never mind that quarterback Danny White hit wide receiver Drew Pearson for a would-be touchdown that was snuffed out only by a horse-collar tackle by a 49ers defensive back. Never mind that Dallas was just 10 or 15 yards away from field goal range when White lost a fumble on the next snap and sealed the one-point Dallas loss. If any of those things had gone differently, Walls likely would have been the MVP of the game with seven tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Even if Clark still makes "The Catch," no one would remember it now had the Cowboys gone on to win the game that was very much within their reach. Instead, Everson became "the other guy" in that instantly-recognizable photograph. And the picture was everywhere. Kodak even used it as part of a popular television commercial and print ad, leading to quite a kerfuffle years later. As Walls tells the story, he and Clark bumped into one another at an NFL banquet. The 49ers wideout casually mentioned checks he and Montana had been receiving from Kodak- totaling about $15,000- as compensation, assuming Walls was getting them, too. He was not. Walls and his agent contacted the company. Kodak offered Everson $1,000. And a camera. Feeling unfairly disrespected, the defensive back and his agent spurned the offer and filed a lawsuit. And Walls vowed to not let that one play define his football legacy. ''Every time I go on a show or do an interview, that's all they want to ask me about,'' he told Associated Press columnist Tim Dahlberg just a few years ago. ''When my time comes, you've got to have more than that. If not, you've missed a remarkable career. A whole bunch of stuff happened to me after my rookie season.'' Indeed.

Growing into his gifts, earning redemption along the way

Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants defensive back (28) EVERSON WALLS celebrates the Giants victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19 to win their 2nd Super Bowl Championship.Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Walls again led the NFL in interceptions in 1982. He earned another trip to the Pro Bowl. But that season was shortened by a 57-day strike in which Everson saw the business side of football in a whole new light. His mistrust of management and ownership only grew. The back-to-back pick king and two-time Pro Bowler decided to play hardball with the Cowboys. Making under $40,000 a year at the time and still living modestly with his wife in his old childhood neighborhood, Walls was in no position to pay a $1,000-per-day fine for not showing up at camp. So the DB who so often found an unorthodox way to make the play devised an innovative new strategy. He announced his retirement. They can't fine me for being a no-show if I'm out of the league entirely, Walls reasoned. The ploy worked. The Cowboys caved in time for Walls to play the entire 1983 season... at triple the salary and with a $125,000 signing bonus. Everson went on to lead the NFL in picks again in 1985, the first player to ever lead the league in that category three times. Only Ed Reed has done it since. Walls was a leader within the Cowboys locker room as well, especially during the strike of 1987. As the players' union rep in Dallas, Walls rallied his teammates with picket signs and chants on street corners. But as owners brought in replacement players, the solidarity among the striking Cowboys- which was never unanimous to begin with- dissolved even further. At one point before the strike ended, Walls made the pages of Dallas newspapers as the lone figure on the picket line in front of the team facility. That same year, though, Everson's negotiating skills earned him a new three-year, $5 million deal that made him the second-highest-paid corner in the league at that time. Walls remained in Dallas long enough to see the team sold to Jerry Jones. Coach Landry had always been frustrated with Everson's baiting style of DB play; Landry himself had played cornerback as a pro and prided himself on by-the-book coverage skills. Jimmy Johnson, though, recognized the veteran's contributions and leadership- however it got done- when he took the team's reins in 1989 and made Walls a captain. But the new coach famously lit into Walls on the field after he was spotted "fraternizing" with an opposing player after one of the Cowboys' 15 losses that season. Everson's playing time began to drop off, until he was finally waived at year's end. He was (and remains) in second place in team history for interceptions, with 44. To this day, Walls refuses to say much of anything about Coach Johnson. Walls signed with the Giants in 1990, where he played under head coach Bill Parcells and defensive coordinator Bill Belichick. He moved to safety and called the plays for one of the most dominant defenses in NFL history. To Belichick, Walls's best trait was the instinctual style of play that had driven Landry crazy. "What I did that [Landry] didn't like was what I learned to do in Coach Rob's secondary. It was what was called 'clueing.' All the guys at Grambling did it," Walls explained. "I covered a receiver by watching the quarterback and sensing where the receiver was going to run, instead of watching only the receiver and running with him, which was the textbook way of playing defensive back." "What Everson was very, very good at was reading the quarterback and seeing the receiver," Belichick would later say. "He had great anticipation and awareness of all those things." The Giants' willingness to let Walls be Walls earned him a quarterback sack and a pick-six, the only ones of his career. In Super Bowl XXV, Walls got some amount of redemption for his infamous rookie moment at Candlestick Park. Late in the game, it was Everson- who admits that he was never fast and never liked tackling- who made a game-saving stop of Bills running back Thurman Thomas in the open field. "[Thomas] looked like he had a clear path to the end zone," Walls writes, "as clear a path as Drew Pearson had in San Francisco on a catch from Danny White that could have turned 'The Catch' into just another touchdown in the record books. I took off after Thomas. I knew that if I didn't catch him, no one else would. I could be the hero this time instead of the goat. I had to make the surest tackle of my life, and somehow I did, twenty-two yards later." When Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood's field goal try sailed wide right as time expired, Walls "jumped higher than I'd ever jumped before." His reaction upon landing as a newly-crowned Super Bowl champ was captured by a nearby photographer. That photo of Walls also ended up on the cover of Sports Illustrated. "I thought that [tackle] was the play of the game," Belichick would say. "If he doesn't make that play, I don't think we win." https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1316113983275925504 In midseason-1992, Walls was released by New York and signed with Cleveland, where he was reunited with Belichick, now the Browns' head man. The prolific defensive back who had been coached by Eddie Robinson, Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells, and Bill Belichick, never stopped learning under his football mentors, even in the twilight of his stellar career. Upon learning that Walls couldn't backpedal, his new defensive coordinator in Cleveland worked with the almost-33-year-old on a new technique that had him "move with receivers by turning his hips and shuffling at an angle instead." That coordinator was Nick Saban. Everson Walls was let go by the Browns during the 1993 season. He played 13 seasons, scored a touchdown, won a Super Bowl, went to four Pro Bowls, and graced the cover of Sports Illustrated twice after taking part in two of the most memorable games in league history. He has 57 interceptions to his name, a total that still ties him for 13th place on the all-time list. But the man best known for all those takeaways on the field still had something even greater to give long after he left it.

A gift for Ron and leaving his own legacy

https://twitter.com/CboyStar/status/1263569659376185345 Walls had first met Ron Springs during his rookie season of 1981. Springs was a third-year fullback in Dallas, blocking for Tony Dorsett and playing a crucial role as a pass-catcher out of the Cowboys backfield. The two became fast friends; it was Springs who had first suggested to Walls the notion of "retiring" as a hold-out strategy in 1983. It was Ron who first got Everson involved in representing his fellow players' interests during the labor negotiations of the '80s. Even their wives and children came to spend considerable time together outside of the season. Many thought the Walls and Springs clans were actually one large extended family. In retirement, even after finishing their respective football careers in different cities, the pair ended up together again in Dallas. There, they pursued business opportunities together, including playing on a Cowboys offseason touring basketball team started by Drew Pearson. But as the years went on, Springs saw his health decline rapidly. By 2006, diabetes has taken his right foot and required two toes to be amputated from his left. "It had shut down his kidneys at least once and sent him to the emergency room countless times," Walls explains. "It left him in need of dialysis three times each week in order to make it to the next." Springs needed a new kidney. More than one family member had been mentioned as a donor, but some complication always prevented a transplant from moving forward. Ron's son Shawn Springs, then a cornerback with Washington, even volunteered to end his own playing career to donate a kidney; his father wouldn't allow it. When Ron's nephew, a blood type match, was revealed to himself have a bad kidney, Walls made a snap decision. "Hell, I'll go by the hospital and see if I'm compatible." The former teammates were, improbably, a match. On the last day of February 2007, Everson Walls, 47, donated one of his kidneys to Ron Springs, 50, in a five-hour surgical procedure. They became the first former American professional athletes to undergo an organ transplant. Walls described coming out of the fog of anaesthesia like the feeling in the stadium tunnel after a game: a swirl of emotion and a sea of faces, with the happy smiles of family members finally coming into focus to greet him amidst the bright lights. He was 150 grams lighter without the kidney, and a celebrity once more for what he had done for his friend and former teammate. "That's brotherly love," Springs had told The Associated Press in December, as per ESPN. "It's something you can't explain, but something that I will always think about every day for the rest of my life... I'll be able to be back to basically almost 100 percent normal." The two friends started The Gift for Life Foundation, "an organization committed to educating the minority community on the illnesses that cause chronic kidney disease, ways to prevent it, and the donor process. They provide blood pressure and diabetic testing, as well as opportunities for children to attend Camp Reynal, a camp designed for kids who suffer from kidney-related diseases." But in October of that same year, just eight months after the transplant, Springs went into cardiac arrest while undergoing a procedure on a cyst that had appeared on his elbow. He fell into a coma, a state he remained in for almost four years. Springs died in May 2011. Walls received the Landry Legend Award in 2007, only after donating a kidney had put him back in the limelight; it was presented to him by his former coach's widow. Everson saw the honor as some measure of the recognition he never got from Coach Landry during his playing days. "I think I finally belong," Walls said as per his website, "after giving a part of my body, they finally gave me the kind of respect that I've been looking for, for quite some time, but I'll take it. I'll take it." His exclusion from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, though, despite stats that show him to be more than worthy, remains a source of disappointment for Walls and fans alike. "It is something I struggle with mightily," he admitted. 2018 was his final year of eligibility; he can be enshrined now only as a senior member. Walls does not for a moment second-guess the choice he made for his friend and teammate, but focuses instead on the positive impact their story had. "I have had people call and text me and say they donated organs because of what we went through," he told a Dallas newspaper, according to Joe Nick Patoski's book The Dallas Cowboys: The Outrageous History of the Biggest, Loudest, Most Hated, Best Loved Football Team in America. "It's amazing to be able to leave that kind of legacy." Legacy. That concept that Coach Robinson instilled in Walls while at Grambling. It's a tenet that exemplifies everything about Everson Walls and his life story. He left a legacy on the football field, sure. But it was about far more than 11 interceptions as a rookie or being on the other side of "The Catch" or finally winning redemption in a Super Bowl. And anyway, he's created an even more admirable legacy off the field. This offseason, Cowboys Wire is reaching back into the archives in a series called Stars of the Cowboys' Past. We'll re-acquaint readers with the stories of some of the franchise's players who have shone brightly during the 60-year history of America's Team. 1/13: Larry Cole 1/28: Eddie LeBaron 2/10: Rayfield Wright 2/25: Dat Nguyen You can suggest future Stars of the Cowboys' Past by following Todd on Twitter at @ToddBrock24f7.

