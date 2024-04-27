Everson Periera’s Continued Dominance for the Railriders

A familiar face is making his name heard here in Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Everson Periera. The Yankees number 5 prospect is off to a fire start to 2024.

The 23 year old Venezuelan was optioned to the Railriders after the Yankees spring training and made the most of his opportunity here in AAA. In a recent series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Periera recorded six hits, five RBIs and two home runs while batting 300 and it’s the belief in himself that has him finding his rhythm to get back to the majors.

“Confidence is everything,” Periera said. “Right now we are just happy, just want to enjoy the game and be the same just like last week. I just want to try to be on time. That’s my approach right now: be on time and hit it where the ball is. If the ball is in the middle I want to try to hit it in the middle if its outside I want to try to hit it outside”

Periera made his MLB debut for the Yankees last September batting 151 with 10 RBIs. Now back down with the Railriders. That experience he had in the big leagues is a big reason for manager Shelley Duncan on why SWB holds one of the best records in the international league.

“Anytime he steps up to the plate he’s a threat and he puts a lot of pressure on the pitcher,” Duncan said. “He creates a lot of fear out there has a really strong presence in the lineup that helps out people in front of him and people behind him seeing him throughout the year finding a groove and add more consistency to his game is really exciting thought for me and I see that.”

