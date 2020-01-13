Everson Griffen wants to stay with Vikings

The Vikings reworked defensive end Everson Griffen‘s contract ahead of the 2019 season and included a clause that would void the remainder of the deal if he recorded at least six sacks during the regular season.

Griffen had eight sacks for the Vikings, which means that he’s now on track for free agency after the team’s loss to the 49ers in Saturday’s divisional round game. Griffen isn’t looking to make a change, however.

Griffen noted the team sticking by him when he needed time away to deal with mental health issues in 2018 and said he hopes things work out in a way that allows him to remain with the Vikings.

“I want to be here,” Griffen said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I love this team. I love this organization. They took great care of me when I needed it the most. I want to be a Viking. We’ll see what happens.”

The Vikings fired defensive coordinator George Edwards on Sunday, so there are changes coming on that side of the ball in Minnesota. It remains to be seen if Griffen’s departure will be among them.