Everson Griffen says goodbye to Vikings

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in February that he expected defensive end Everson Griffen to return to the team for the 2020 season, but Zimmer’s expectation will not be reality.

Griffen posted a lengthy farewell message that thanked the team and “the best fans in the country” on Instagram Friday for believing in him and ” the unconditional support and love” he received when he had hard times off the field. Griffen went on to say that “it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye” to Minnesota.

Griffen’s agent Brian Murphy also issued a statement to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

“We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency,” Murphy said.

Griffen has spent his entire 10-year career with the Vikings and is fourth in franchise history with 74.5 sacks.

