How has Everson Griffen played this season?

Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will go up against his former club in Week 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Griffen is on his second team of the season after he was traded to the Lions via the Cowboys earlier this season.

So, how has the 32-year-old defensive end played this season?

In seven games, Griffen had 2.5 sacks with the Cowboys. Griffen has only played about 60% of the snaps this season.

So far, it looks like the Vikings were right to move on from Griffen. Griffen has a Pro Football Focus grade of 56.6, a mark that ranks 82nd in the league among edge rushers. It also marks a career-low for Griffen.

To put that in perspective, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes and D.J. Wonnum rank 44th, 79th and 91st, respectively, among edge rushers.

We’ll see how Griffen does in his first game against his former squad on Sunday.