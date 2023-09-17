Eversole passes Hampshire over Grafton, 35-21; East Hardy bounces back; Moorefield loses

Sep. 17—GRAFTON, W.Va. — Landon Eversole threw three touchdown passes, and Hampshire pulled away from Grafton, 35-21, on Friday.

The Trojans (2-2) led 21-14 at the half when Eversole threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Vandevander and Brennan Brinker ran in a nine-yard score to give Hampshire a 35-14 advantage after three quarters.

Grafton got a touchdown back after Cam Foley completed a 57-yard pitch and catch for a TD to Kaden Keener, but it couldn't make up the ground.

Eversole completed 14 of 26 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for another TD during the second quarter. Vandevander was his top target making seven receptions for 101 yards and a score.

Brennen Brinker caught a 45-yard touchdown pass during the first quarter, and Zander Robinson made a 10-yard TD grab during the second. Brinker had 21 carries for 54 yards.

Foley completed 18 of 34 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Keener had four receptions for 101 yards, and Dillon American caught 10 passes for 80 yards. Keener had 24 rushes for 77 yards.

Hampshire hosts Keyser (2-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

East Hardy 69, Tygarts Valley 20

BAKER, W.Va. — Price Strawderman and Tyler Tarallo combined for more than 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as East Hardy dominated Tygarts Valley on Friday night.

The Cougars (2-2) had a 345-50 edge in total offense and 16-4 in first downs. Strawderman had 122 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and Tarallo had 94 yards and two scores on 11 touches.

East Hardy quarterback Damien Dellinger completed 7 of 10 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Jones and Dayton Dove had receiving scores.

Strasburg, Va. 45, Moorefield 10

MOOREFIELD, W.VA. — Strasburg rode its rushing attack to a one-sided victory over Moorefield on Friday night.

Following an interception, Strasburg got off to fast start when Linkyn Bosworth found the end zone to cap a 16-yard run on an eight-play, 81-yard drive.

The Rams needed just three plays to score on their next drive, as Braydon Decristofaro ran 66 yards to the house to make it 14-0 with 10:23 to play in the second quarter.

Strasburg added a late score on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Bryaden Hough to Griffin Carter, and the Rams led 21-3 at the half.

Carson Anderson struck pay-dirt on the first play from scrimmage of the second half, taking a handoff 42 yards to the end zone. Bosworth and Brady Knight added third-quarter touchdowns, and Tyler Sharp made a 21-yard field goal in the fourth.

Adam Landes had a 60-yard touchdown run in the final quarter for Moorefield's lone TD. Kyle Molen added a 25-yard field goal during the second period.

Moorefield was outgained 372-154 and Strasburg had 303 yards on the ground.