Evernham will serve as Grand Marshal at Darlington NASCAR race

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington Raceway announced today that NASCAR Hall of Famer, former team owner and crew chief Ray Evernham will serve as the Grand Marshal on Sunday for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The NASCAR legend will deliver the starting command for one of the most thrilling NASCAR Cup Series races of the season, which culminates The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at the Track Too Tough to Tame.

“There are few NASCAR crew chiefs as decorated and committed to improving the sport of stock car racing as Ray Evernham,” said Josh Harris, President of Darlington Raceway. “It’s a pleasure to highlight Evernham’s impact by naming him as Grand Marshal during NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend.”

Less than a decade into his illustrious career, Ray Everham’s name was cemented in the history books. As crew chief, Evernham led Jeff Gordon and the No. 24 team to three Cup Series Championship titles, four Cook Out Southern 500 victories at Darlington Raceway, two DAYTONA 500 triumphs and a series-leading 49 wins in the 1990s. His innovation on pit road earned his No. 24 pit crew the nickname “Rainbow Warriors.” Evernham recognized the special abilities of his pit crew and capitalized on their strengths, incorporating regular physical conditioning, speed and coordination drills and film review sessions into their training.

In 2001, Evernham became a team owner, spearheading the return of Dodge to NASCAR with Evernham Motorsports. His Cup Series drivers won 13 times under his leadership, including Bill Elliott’s victory in the 2002 Brickyard 400. At Darlington, Evernham’s teams garnered four top-five finishes and three poles.

Evernham, a New Jersey native, found success as a modified driver in the northeast during the 1970s and 1980s. Evernham raced against the stars of the Northeast modified circuit, including Jerry Cook and Richie Evans, both NASCAR Hall of Famers. He competed regularly at Wall Stadium Speedway, a 1/4-mile high-banked paved oval track in Wall Township, N.J.

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will Celebrate Our Roots with many competitors paying homage to their grassroots origins, beginning with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then, the weekend will culminate with the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series taking on the Track Too Tough to Tame in the Goodyear 400 at 3 p.m. Sunday.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com while supplies last.

