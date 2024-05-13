Everitt on Zebre win, Munster challenge & Ewan Ashman
Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has been speaking to the media after his side's URC win over Zebre last Friday night.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He said Edinburgh "lost their way" for about 10 minutes in the second-half, but was happy they regained control to score 26 points in the final 20 minutes.
He was delighted with Ben Vellacott's impact from the bench and said scrum-half selection policy is about "horses for courses".
They already know what Munster bring before their clash on Friday, and insists they "won't be relying on Ben [Healy] too much".
Discipline had "let them down" for much of URC season, but he says in recent weeks it has been "immaculate".
He believes Ewan Ashman has improved his line-out throwing, and hopes "there will be an opportunity" for the hooker to be first-choice for Scotland.