Everitt sees Ashman as long-term Scotland hooker

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt tipped Ewan Ashman to become Scotland's first-choice after the hooker's player of the match performance against Zebre.

The 24-year-old scored twice in the first-half as Edinburgh eventually blew the Italian side away, winning 40-14.

"Ewan would be challenging George Turner anyway with the performance that he's been putting in," Everitt said of Ashman's Scotland chances.

"There was an area of the game that he needed to work on and that was his line-out throwing. He's improved so much that he's sitting as the second-best thrower in the URC.

"He's a strong ball-carrier, strong defender, and good on the ground. He's a player that's improving and hopefully there will be an opportunity for him to be number one."

Looking ahead, Everitt says Edinburgh will not lean on Ben Healy's intimate knowledge of Munster as they prepare to face the URC champions on Friday.

Healy spent four years at Munster, making over 50 appearances for the side and winning the league with them last season.

"We know what Munster bring so we won't be relying on Ben too much and we've done our homework on that.

"Munster have performed well over the last seven rounds of the URC where they haven't lost. We know what's ahead of us and what challenge it will be. It should be a titanic battle."