Everitt not focusing on European milestone

[Getty Images]

Sean Everitt insists he "hasn't thought" about the prospect of becoming the first Edinburgh head coach to the lead the club to a European semi-final in nearly a decade.

The capital club last reached the last four of continental competition in 2014/15, when they beat Dragons to progress to the Challenge Cup final, losing to Gloucester at Twickenham.

A trip to South Africa stands between them and another semi-final as they prepare for a second meeting with Sharks in a fortnight, but Everitt doesn't have his eyes on making some recent history.

“To be quite honest, I haven’t thought about that," he said.

"I haven’t looked at the club’s history and past results. I just know that I came to Edinburgh because I know the team is good enough to win something.

“Saturday’s quarter-final is integral to achieving what the club’s potential is. It will be great for Edinburgh to reach the semi-final of a European competition.

"I know it’s not the Champions Cup. It’s the Challenge Cup but at the end of the day it’s about us performing to our best and delivering on what we’re able to with regards to the squad.”