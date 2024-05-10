Everitt hopeful Boffelli will return for Edinburgh's final two games

Head coach Sean Everitt believes Edinburgh have coped "incredibly well" with an extensive injury list and says it is not worth risking Emiliano Boffelli for Friday night's visit of Zebre.

Having returned from a five-game lay-off to face Cardiff last time out, Argentina full-back Boffelli is absent this weekend after a recurrence of his back spasms.

Alongside the likes of Harry Paterson and Darcy Graham, Boffelli is on an injury list that has reached double figures.

“Injuries sometimes are out of your control, you’ve got to deal with what you’ve got, and I think the backs we have at the moment have coped incredibly well and been resilient in fitting in wherever they’ve been needed to fit in," said Everitt.

"He [Boffelli] played in the Cardiff game and did really well, then he came off that game a few days later and the back started playing up again.

"I think it’s important for us to rest him this week so that he can make a full recovery to be ready for selection next week.

“The risk in him playing this week would be that he might not be able to take the field against Munster - and for that matter against Benetton.

"So we’ll give him as much time as we can to get him back to full recovery, especially with the schedule that we have."