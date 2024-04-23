Everitt on Bradbury return and importance of local players
Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has been speaking to the media after his side's weekend win over Scarlets in the URC as they prepare to face Cardiff on Sunday.
Here are the key points:
New signing Magnus Bradbury had other offers but chose to “come home to Edinburgh”.
Everitt believes players from Edinburgh have “something more to play for” when representing their local club, as it offers “more powerful” motivation than salary.
Edinburgh played “good rugby” in the first half against Scarlets and only had to fix one "obvious" issue - the line-out didn’t function.
Cardiff are “not deserving” of their lowly league position and he highlighted the number of losing points they have picked up at home while saying they cannot be underestimated.
Next season is an opportunity for "talented youngsters" in the group to step up, but he will continue to look at "areas to strengthen".