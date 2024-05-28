Everitt on Benetton, Thompson & Goosen injury
Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's final match of the regular URC season against Benetton.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Proud of his side's performance and intensity against Munster, and says confidence can be taken from previous away wins ahead of daunting trip to Italy.
Admits there were a "comedy of errors" in home loss to Benetton, but they know they are capable of creating opportunities against the Italians.
Doesn't agree Edinburgh have underperformed this season, and was keen to point out they have won five games more than last season, which he says shows clear growth.
On Ross Thompson's signature, he says "we like to have Edinburgh boys playing for Edinburgh", but adds Thompson won't take Cammy Scott's place.
Glasgow would be Edinburgh's first choice opponent in the quarter-finals "with regards to logistics".
Wes Goosen has fractured his foot, and Everitt says Scott or Jake Henry could cover the full-back position at the weekend.