Everfast becomes 13th entry in Preakness field

Three days before the race, Everfast became the 13th horse to enter Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

If there are no changes, it would be the largest field for the second leg of the Triple Crown since 2011, when 14 broke from the gate at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Jockey Joel Rosario will ride Everfast, who is trained by Dale Romans and owned by Calumet Farms.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Everfast is winless in five starts as a 3-year-old, finishing fifth in his most recent race at the Pat Day Mile Stakes on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 4.

This is the first Preakness since 1996 that does not include the Kentucky Derby winner. Country House, declared the winner when Maximum Security was disqualified, is not running because of an illness.

Maximum Security is being held out because of abrasions sustained at Churchill Downs. The second- and third-place finishers, Code of Honor and Tacitus, are not in the Preakness field, either.

"It's a wide-open field. We'll take a shot," Romans told Bloodhorse.com on Wednesday.

Everfast is Romans' sixth entry in the Preakness, including a 2011 victory by Shackleford.

--Field Level Media