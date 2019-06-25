Everette Brown finding joy in coaching Brian Burns

The Panthers selected Florida State’s Brian Burns in the first round of this year’s draft with the hope that he’ll develop into a standout pass rusher for them in the years to come.

That plan didn’t work out for them in 2009. That’s when the Panthers drafted Everette Brown out of Florida State, but Brown was cut after recording six sacks in two seasons in Carolina. Brown bounced around the league until 2015 and now finds himself back with the Panthers trying to make sure things go better for Burns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brown was hired as the team’s assistant linebackers coach earlier this year and getting Burns ready for his rookie season has been one of his chief tasks in his first months on the job. Brown, who interned with the Panthers last year and coached at a Charlotte high school, said it has been enjoyable to be back with his former team.

“I wouldn’t say unfinished business with me personally,” Brown said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “I was OK with where I was at in life, and I’m OK with how my career went and very thankful for the opportunities that I had. But when it comes to coaching, I do find joy. I find a lot of joy. And the biggest joy that I find is being able to take the experiences I had and my testimony and being able to help guys that are in the path now — a go in the NFL fulfilling their dreams.”

Brown and Burns had met before the draft because of their shared Florida State ties and the rookie said it’s been helpful to have a “familiar face” helping him with the transition. If that leads to better results than Brown got on the field, his second NFL act should be an extended one.