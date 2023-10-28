EverBank Stadium turf issues, explained: Why Florida-Georgia site is being criticized

Florida and Georgia's annual SEC East matchup in Jacksonville had an unfortunate wrinkle added to it Saturday. Leading up to kickoff, the field at EverBank Stadium was in noticeably poor condition, with visible sod lines running up and down the turf.

Exacerbating the intrigue in the field conditions, leading Florida tackler Shemar James exited during warm-ups after seemingly injuring himself. Though he returned, the CBS broadcast did note in the first quarter he didn't look quite at 100 percent.

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell reported on the conditions of the field, saying that it falls on the city of Jacksonville to keep the turf up to par and efforts were made to bring the improve EverBank's condition throughout the week.

"Since the moment we walked onto this field we realized that the field conditions did not look up to par," Dell said on the broadcast. "Now EverBank Stadium is owned by the city of Jacksonville, not the Jaguars. So Jacksonville is in charge of this field and they re-sodded Monday and Tuesday of this week. And I personally was walking around the field; Some of the seeds have not taken guys. There were patches of the field that are uneven."

"This field is definitely something to keep an eye on."



EverBank Stadium runs its games on grass: Tifway 419 Bermuda Grass, to be specific. Sanford Stadium in Athens uses the same grass type. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville uses also uses Bermuda.

What is wrong with EverBank Stadium's field?

As Dell reported on CBS, EverBank Stadium is kept up by the city of Jacksonville.

Despite efforts to re-sod EverBank Stadium's field, the seeds seemingly did not take, resulting in visible sod lines running north-south, perpendicular to the yard-lines running east-west.

Furthermore, the field itself became uneven, creating an injury risk for the players.

Who maintains EverBank Stadium?

EverBank Stadium is maintained by the city of Jacksonville as a publicly funded stadium, rather than the Jaguars.

The city of Jacksonville later issued a statement in the second half of Saturday's game, saying it stood by the quality of the field at EverBank Stadium:

What kind of grass does EverBank Stadium have?

EverBank Stadium is played on Tifway 419 Bermuda Grass, which was incidentally developed by the University of Georgia.

Georgia posted about its development of the turf on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shemar James injury update

James, a sophomore, left during warm-ups after seemingly tweaking something.

The linebacker, who came into this week as Florida's leading tackler with 50 on the year, went to the Florida locker room.

He came back out before the game and was played to open the game, but the CBS broadcast did note he seemed to be moving a little slow by his standards.

Do the Jaguars play at home Sunday?

Jacksonville's NFL franchise, which also plays at EverBank Stadium, will have a little extra time to get the field back into playable condition after Saturday's game.

The Jaguars play a road game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, then have a bye week before returning to play at home against San Francisco on Nov. 12.

