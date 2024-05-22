EverBank, Jaguars agree to extend stadium naming rights

EverBank and the Jaguars have reached a pending agreement on a three-year extension for the team’s stadium naming rights, subject to final approval from the City of Jacksonville, the bank announced in a Wednesday release.

So long as the deal is approved, the Jaguars’ home facility will be called EverBank Stadium through the 2027 season.

“Like every Jaguars fan, all of us at EverBank are thrilled we’ll be able to continue to ‘Lock Down The Bank’ at home games for several years to come under this pending sponsorship agreement extension,” EverBank’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Seibly said in a statement.

“As a Jacksonville-based company with a nationwide focus, our longstanding relationships on and off the field with the Jaguars, the NFL and the City of Jacksonville have enabled us to make a significant impact in the communities where we work and live, and we look forward to carrying on that great tradition.”

“Over the years, EverBank has been synonymous with the home of the Jaguars,” added Mark Lamping, President of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are thrilled to continue this relationship through an extended agreement.”

The Jaguars and City of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan last week revealed their agreement on proposed renovations to EverBank Stadium, which are projected to cost $1.4 billion between the team and the city.

The plans call for the team to temporarily relocate for the 2027 season, the final year of the agreed-upon naming rights extension, for the final year of construction. The new-look facility would be scheduled to open in August 2028.

