Editor's note: Every Tuesday and Thursday during this sports hiatus, we'll answer questions that Bay Area sports fans long have debated in "Ever Wonder?" First up in the series: Why is the A's mascot an elephant?

If you've been to an A's game at the Oakland Coliseum during the last two decades, you've surely encountered their mascot, Stomper, running around.

But you might have wondered to yourself: Why is the A's mascot an elephant? After all, elephants, while beautiful creatures, aren't exactly athletic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, NBC Sports Bay Area has the answer in the first episode of the "Ever Wonder" series, as baseball historian Dave Feldman recounts how the A's elephant mascot came to be.

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia A's adopted the elephant as their mascot all because of an insult by New York Giants manager John McGraw in 1902.

To hear the entire story, watch the video at the top of the article.

Ever wonder why A's mascot is an elephant? It involves a Giants insult originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area