Ever Wonder: How much does it cost to run a horse in the Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage of the Run for the Roses begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below to find out how to watch/live stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Every year, whether in person or from the comfort of their own homes, millions of viewers from around the world put on their best outfits to watch what many call the most exciting two minutes in sports. Bets are made and signature derby drinks are prepared as viewers sit on the edge of their seats to find out who will walk away with the purse of $5 million and the highly coveted 14-karat gold trophy.



If you've ever wondered how much it actually cost to enter the Kentucky Derby, then you've come to the right place. The short answer is that it costs a lot – the average auction price of horses in the 2023 Derby field was around $446,000, and between training, healthcare, equipment and food, you’re probably spending about $50,000 before even getting into the Derby particulars. Between transportation and entry fees for Derby prep races, the nomination fee for the Derby itself, and jockey fees, you’re probably close to $822,000 to get to Churchill Downs for that iconic race on the first Saturday in May. See the video below for the complete breakdown of costs.

How much does it cost to enter the Kentucky Derby:

How much does the Kentucky Derby winner earn?

The total purse is $5 million. $3.1 million goes to the winner and that money is divided amongst the owner, who gets gets 80 percent, and the trainer and jockey who each get 10 percent. Check out the video above for more information on how the purse is split.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

Designing the 150th Kentucky Derby Trophy:

