Ever Wonder: Who has most points in DI basketball?
For over 50 years, the NCAA DI basketball scoring record remained untouched until Iowa star Caitlin Clark burst onto the scene and tallied a career 3,951 points.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Iowa and UConn claimed the last two spots in the Women's Final Four.
