After the 2022 regular season ends, new Bear receiver Chase Claypool becomes eligible for a new contract. He’ll likely want one.

Signed through 2023, the Bears surely didn’t trade for Claypool without a plan for keeping him. He’s not part of an effort to go all-in for the current season. He’s a building block for next year and beyond, a guy with whom they can get acquainted for the rest of 2022 before the real work starts, in 2023.

Given Claypool’s high opinion of his skills, it won’t be cheap to keep him. Especially given the direction in which the market has gone.

Yes, they have time to figure it all out. Maybe, along the way, they’ll decide not to even do it. The investment isn’t huge; Baltimore’s second-round pick could be very low in the pecking order. (There are conflicting reports as to whether the Bears gave up their own second-rounder or Baltimore’s.)

At the end of the day, the Bears may have traded linebacker Roquan Smith for Claypool, a fifth-round pick, and linebacker A.J. Klein. That looks like a pretty good deal. Especially if Claypool can be the guy he was as a rookie in 2000 — and if they can keep him without going north of $30 million per year.

Eventual challenge for the Bears will be to extend Chase Claypool’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk