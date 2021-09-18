It was an eventful week for James Franklin

During any season you’re going to get those news headlines that will distract the team or certain players and see they handle all the attention that comes with it.

Penn State is ranked 10th in the nation and get will do battle with number 22 Auburn Tigers from Beaver Stadium on ABC Saturday Night Football.

Penn State coach James Franklin would get a distraction that he was not ready for as there was a report that came out saying that Franklin is one of several coaches as an early option to be the new head coach at USC.

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Franklin would talk about the report about him being linked to USC

Later in the week, another report came out on the Dan Patrick Show that said Franklin has mutual interest in the USC Job

Franklin would speak for the final time on Thursday as Penn State continues to put its game plan in action.

So far, James Franklin has not said Yes or No about the interest in the USC job, but with everything that he faced this week, how will the team respond on Saturday?

