Event schedule, Mat Kearney concert and how to watch 2024 Oregon football spring game
Oregon's spring game schedule on Saturday includes fan festivals, an F-15 flyover and a free concert by Eugene native Mat Kearney, who will presumably give those in attendance a live performance of the Autzen Stadium staple "Coming Home (Oregon)."
But there will also be some football, and though it will be played in an exhibition format, the game will still provide the first look at the Ducks' new QB1 Dillon Gabriel and new QB2 Dante Moore, as well as a several other first-year players and veterans from last season's 12-2 team.
It'll also give fans a chance to see what kind of team Oregon is taking into its first season in the Big Ten Conference next fall.
Admission is free, though a donation of nonperishable food items at the gate for FOOD for Lane County is suggested.
What channel is the Oregon football spring game on Saturday?
TV channel: Pac-12 Networks
Streaming: Pac-12.com
Who are the announcers for the Oregon spring game?
Play-by-play: Rich Burk
Analyst: Yogi Roth
What time does the spring game start?
Date: Saturday, April 27
Start time: 1 p.m.
Schedule of events for Oregon spring game
10:30 a.m. — Autzen Stadium East parking lot opens
11 a.m. — Oregon soccer exhibition vs. Portland State at Papé Field
11 a.m-1 p.m. — Pregame Fan Fest in the Moshofsky Center
11 p.m. — Fan shuttles to Autzen begin running from Valley River Center
12 p.m. — Autzen Stadium gates open
1 p.m. — Game begins
Postgame — On field concert with Mat Kearney
