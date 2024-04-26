Event schedule, Mat Kearney concert and how to watch 2024 Oregon football spring game

Oregon's spring game schedule on Saturday includes fan festivals, an F-15 flyover and a free concert by Eugene native Mat Kearney, who will presumably give those in attendance a live performance of the Autzen Stadium staple "Coming Home (Oregon)."

But there will also be some football, and though it will be played in an exhibition format, the game will still provide the first look at the Ducks' new QB1 Dillon Gabriel and new QB2 Dante Moore, as well as a several other first-year players and veterans from last season's 12-2 team.

It'll also give fans a chance to see what kind of team Oregon is taking into its first season in the Big Ten Conference next fall.

Admission is free, though a donation of nonperishable food items at the gate for FOOD for Lane County is suggested.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium in November 2023.

What channel is the Oregon football spring game on Saturday?

TV channel: Pac-12 Networks

Streaming: Pac-12.com

Who are the announcers for the Oregon spring game?

Play-by-play: Rich Burk

Analyst: Yogi Roth

What time does the spring game start?

Date: Saturday, April 27

Start time: 1 p.m.

Schedule of events for Oregon spring game

10:30 a.m. — Autzen Stadium East parking lot opens

11 a.m. — Oregon soccer exhibition vs. Portland State at Papé Field

11 a.m-1 p.m. — Pregame Fan Fest in the Moshofsky Center

11 p.m. — Fan shuttles to Autzen begin running from Valley River Center

12 p.m. — Autzen Stadium gates open

1 p.m. — Game begins

Postgame — On field concert with Mat Kearney

Follow Chris Hansen on X @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football 2024 spring game: How to watch, TV schedule