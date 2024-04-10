Event gives fans a chance to play a round of golf at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event coming to Highmark Stadium this summer will allow fans to shoot a round of golf at the home of the Buffalo Bills.

The Upper Deck Golf event is scheduled for July 26-28 and will give participants the chance to play golf at the Orchard Park stadium, featuring custom greens on the field and other golf challenges at a clubhouse sports bar and festival area. Additionally, music, drinks and food will be included.

Registration for tee times opens in early June, but stadium VIPs can register for early access here.

The Upper Deck Golf website states that a standard tee time includes a round of golf in the stadium and a complimentary set of golf balls. A VIP tee time features the standard amenities as well as extra golf balls, a complimentary meal and beverage and free entry into driving, putting and closest-to-the-pin challenges.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

