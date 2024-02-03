Evenly matched Blue Hens, Monmouth take it to final seconds in CAA basketball duel

On a day when two teams couldn’t have been more evenly matched, Delaware hinted at a late pull away.

Not surprisingly, the Blue Hens still had to sweat it out.

Their 84-80 basketball win over Monmouth in a Coastal Athletic Association game at the Carpenter Center came down to the final seconds in front of a Saturday matinee gathering of 3,037.

A flagrant foul on Monmouth came in handy for the Hens, who improved to 14-9 overall and 6-4 in the CAA.

“That’s the price you pay to win,” Delaware’s Jyare Davis said of the stressful final stretch. “It’s gonna be hard to win. Winning a league game is definitely tough. It’s gonna be a full 40-minute game and today we came out on top.”

Jyare Davis soars to the basket for Delaware Saturday against Monmouth at the Carpenter Center.

The Sanford School grad led Delaware with 19 points and 12 rebounds. The double-double was the fourth this year and ninth in his career for Davis.

Cavan Reilly and Christian Ray scored 13 each, with Ray surpassing 1,000 career points on a second-half fast-break dunk. Jalun Trent had 11 points.

Delaware shot 50.9 percent from the field (28-for-55) and made 10 of 21 beyond the arc.

“We found a way,” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said. “Survive and advance. We did enough offensively to beat a really good team. We scrapped and they made some tough shots down the stretch but we needed a 2-0 weekend.”

It was the first in conference play this season for Delaware, which trounced William & Mary 81-53 in Williamsburg Thursday. A tough task looms in the Hens’ next game Thursday at Towson before they host William & Mary next Saturday.

Second-year CAA member Monmouth (12-11, 5-5) is now 5-0 at home and 0-5 on the road in league games. The Hawks got 24 points from Xander Rice, son of 13th-year coach King Rice and the CAA’s leading scorer with 21.6 ppg coming in.

Christian Ray dunks the basketball for Delaware Saturday against Monmouth and goes over 1,000 career points.

Neither team had led by more than six points when Monmouth tied it 62-62 with 9:29 to go. A 3-pointer by Gerald Drumgoole then ignited a 14-5 Delaware run that gave it a 9-point lead.

But Monmouth kept coming, and pulled within three twice by making a pair of free throws and then 81-80 with 2.8 seconds left on two more foul shots.

The Hawks, however, committed a flagrant by fouling before Delaware’s subsequent in-bounds pass. Drumgoole and Davis then made decisive free throws. Before that, the referees' video review had changed what was first ruled a Delaware turnover.

“You knew you were gonna have to probably whether another run by them,” Ingelsby said, “because Rice is a talented kid. I thought he made some tough shots …

"Great learning experience for our guys. I like the fact that we put up 81 and 84 the last two games, and I think we could’ve been a little better too, from the foul line [10 misses Saturday] and some of those turnovers [12]. I thought we left some opportunities on the table.”

