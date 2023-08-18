Evenepoel ends speculation to stay with Soudal-Quick Step

Remco Evenepoel has decided to stick to his contract and will ride for Soudal Quick-Step next season (Tom Goyvaerts)

Remco Evenepoel has put an end to discussion about a possible move to Ineos-Grenadiers by announcing that he will respect his contract with Soudal-Quick Step, which runs until 2026.

"I have a contract until the end of 2026 and I'm going to respect it," the Belgian told the Lanterne Rouge podcast on Thursday evening.

"A contract is a contract. You can't just walk away and say 'I wish you all the best and goodbye'. You can't do that.

"The world of cycling is not the world of soccer."

Speculation had grown in recent weeks of a likely move to British outfit Ineos, which has more resources than the Belgian team and a stronger track record in terms of Grand Tour wins.

The 23-year-old's decision, however, follows the announcement this week that Spaniard veteran Mikel Landa, twice third in the Giro and twice fourth in the Tour, will join Soudal-Quick Step on a two-year contract in 2024 to bolster the Belgian's hopes.

Evenepoel, world champion in the road race in 2022 and in the time trial this year, will take part in the upcoming Tour of Spain, which he won last year, and is expected to compete in his first Tour de France next year, with the aim of challenging two-time Tour de France winners Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

