Even without T.J. Tampa, Iowa State football prepared to face a high-level passer in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – These are the moments on which Jon Heacock thrives, his mighty Iowa State defense facing a strong offense that flings the ball like newspaper carriers once delivered newspapers.

The wily coordinator is so savvy, that he’s prepared for just about everything – even for All-American cornerback T.J. Tampa opting out of Friday’s 2:30 p.m., Liberty Bowl game against Memphis.

How will his team handle losing one of the top defensive backs in the nation -- a third-team All-American?

“Just like we’ve done,” the unflappable Heacock told The Register after his press conference Wednesday. “We’ve got Jontez Williams, Darien Porter and Blake Thompson down there. We’ll keep reppin’ those guys. It’s really been like that all year. It doesn’t change anything.”

Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper will face one of the nation's best quarterbacks, Memphis' Seth Henigan, in the Liberty Bowl on Friday.

Heacock’s been in the business for over 40 years. He’s seen and endured almost everything. He knows one player, even someone with the star power of Tampa, doesn’t make a team.

“Our whole (defensive) room has played,” he said. “I went to a team meeting, and I remember saying we’re going to need every guy in here -- don’t look around and expect somebody else to do something. We’re going to need all of you.

“This isn’t going to get done by (veterans) Gerry Vaughn (and) T.J. We’re going to need every guy. We’ve needed every guy throughout the season. You look out there sometimes – you’ve got to do a double-take to see who’s playing.”

That very well could be the situation against one of the nation’s finest passing attacks. Memphis’ Seth Henigan is no Dillon Gabriel, who led Oklahoma to victory against the Cyclones. But his statistics are better than Texas’ Quinn Ewers and any other passer against whom Iowa State played.

So in this instance, when the coaches say Henigan will be one of the finest quarterbacks Iowa State has faced in 2023 – he just might be among the top three.

“He reads the field; it feels like he’s comfortable back there,” defensive back Jeremiah Cooper said. “He knows where he wants to go. He’s comfortable running the offense. He’s been doing it forever. He’ll be one of the top two or three we’ve faced.”

That’s been the storyline all week, leading up to the game at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium. It’s Iowa State’s defense against Memphis’ passing.

The story within the story of Friday's Liberty Bowl is Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan facing one of the nation's finest collection of defensive backs.

Shootout? You bet, weather permitting.

Entertaining game?

Should be.

One-possession difference?

That’s a topic for another day.

"Of the veteran guys that you play, you think of the Dillon Gabriels – the guys that are running the program, the team and the whole group," Heacock said. "(Henigan) reminds me of a veteran signal-caller that knows what’s going on and understands the purpose of every play. I give him a lot of credit. They’re impressive, to say the least."

Henigan’s average passing yards of 293.3 a game is 10th nationally. That’s behind Gabriel, and ahead of Ewers, among quarterbacks the Cyclones have played.

His 442 passing attempts this season also is 10th – behind Oklahoma State’s Alex Bowman and ahead of Gabriel, but there’s more.

Henigan’s 294 completions is the nation’s seventh-best total – the best of any passer Iowa State has played. His 66.5% accuracy is behind Gabriel and Ewers.

Get the point?

"He has the ability to make throws," Heacock continued. "You see him on videotape getting them into plays. They’re putting a lot of his plate, and he’s obviously handling it very well."

Statistically, Henigan is the real deal – and so is the secondary he’ll face. It’s a back end with 16 interceptions this season, the nation’s fourth-best.

Cooper has five. Beau Freyler has three.

Malik Verdon and Tampa contributed two each – and that could be a problem. With Tampa opting out to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft, and with Verdon’s playing status questionable (at best) due to an injured hand – younger players must step up.

“It changes a lot,” Cooper said of Tampa’s opting out. “T.J. was out there on an island. Everybody knew he was going to lock up. He shut down one whole side.

"With him being out, it’s more of a challenge for the defensive backs – a challenge for Jontez. We’ve been working. Nothing came easy for us this year. We’re up for the challenge.”

