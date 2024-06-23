Even without Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC records road win over Minnesota United FC

Jun 22, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Austin FC midfielder CJ Fodrey (19) catches a pass against Minnesota United during the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes MLS officiating giveth and sometimes MLS officiating taketh away.

While Austin FC has had its share of questionable calls go against it in its four seasons, it was the beneficiary of one Saturday vs. Minnesota United FC.

The Verde & Black took full advantage of a first-half red card given to Hassani Dotson and thanks to Diego Rubio’s goal a short time later produced a 1-0 win over the 10-man Loons at Allianz Field.

Here are some thoughts from the match as Austin FC (7-7-6, 27 points) has a much-needed week off before playing at Kansas City on Saturday:

Clutch result

It needs to be said right away that this was Austin FC’s best result of the season. (Please note the important difference between “result” and “performance.”)

Playing without star midfielder Sebastián Driussi due to an illness and with only 14 first-team field players, the Verde & Black came up with three points on the road against a team that entered the contest fourth in the Western Conference.

It was also the club’s third game in eight days, several players played the full 90 minutes for the second straight game and Austin FC II captain Alonso Ramirez – who was on an emergency short-term contract for the contest – played for more than 20 minutes.

Two weeks from now, no one will remember the iffy job by referee Drew Fischer or the fact that Austin FC struggled for long stretches in the second half despite having a man advantage.

The importance of this result can’t be overstated.

Taking advantage of the situation

Fischer’s wild inconsistencies with the whistle and non-sensical yellow cards were a sideshow to the actual match and emblematic of the issues MLS has with poor refereeing.

The second yellow card he gave to Dotson within a 60-second span in the 26th minute leading to his ejection was very suspect, and while there’s no doubt that had an impact on the game, Austin FC doesn’t control the officiating and only played the hand it was dealt.

Rubio scored six minutes later and the Verde & Black deserve credit for doing what teams in that situation should do.

Man of the match: Gyasi Zardes

Forced into the starting lineup with Driussi out, Zardes did all the little things right while providing a major impact and playing the full game.

He may have slightly embellished the contact of Dotson’s foul that led to his second yellow card — that’s debatable as Zardes isn’t a diver, but if there was a bit of exaggeration here, it was brilliant — and his challenge on Minnesota goalie Clint Irwin on a cross into the box forced him to punch the ball instead of catch it, which led to Rubio’s goal.

Zardes was also stellar in getting back on defense and made several key clearances in the second half.

In a game where Austin FC needed a gritty performance, Zardes provided one.

Defense impressive

The backline of Guilherme Biro, Leo Väisänen, Brendan Hines-Ike and Jon Gallagher all played 90 minutes for the second time in four days.

Goalkeeper Brad Stuver only faced one shot, and while some of that was due to subpar shooting by the Loons, little more could be asked of the Austin FC defense.

Aside from a few matches, the Verde & Black defense has been excellent and is the main reason the club is hanging in the playoff race.

Bottom line

Following a 2-0 loss at Colorado on June 15, Austin FC seemed to be staring at a five-game losing streak with a home contest against league power LAFC and road match vs. a solid Minnesota club in the next seven days.

Instead, the Verde & Black tied LAFC — which is that club’s only non-win in its last eight matches — and beat the Loons, and rather than trending downwards, the club is at least treading water in the Western Conference standings.

And it's doing so with a skeleton roster.

Austin FC has four matches until new signings Osman Bukari and Mikkel Desler can play for the team on July 20 and will probably get Dani Pereira and Julio Cascante back for the final two of those.

With 14 matches to go in the regular season, barring any serious injuries, it appears the worst of the Verde & Black’s limited roster issues are behind it.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Missing Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC still records road win at Minnesota