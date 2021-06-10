Even without Ogwumike sisters, Sparks rely on defense in preparation for Mystics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Indiana Fever forward Jessica Breland, center, reaches for a rebound along with Los Angeles Sparks guard Arella Guirantes.
Indiana Fever forward Jessica Breland, center, reaches for a rebound along with Sparks guard Arella Guirantes, left, and guard Bria Holmes. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Players sprint and trap all over the floor. It’s chaotic, aggressive and energetic.

It’s Sparks defense and it's just getting started.

After losing their first two games by an average of 25.5 points, the Sparks have locked down on defense to win four of five entering a Thursday road matchup against the Washington Mystics. The Sparks (4-3) are tied for the best defensive rating in the WNBA, have the fourth-best opponent field goal percentage (41.2%) and force 21.3 turnovers a game, a league best.

“From Day 1, we’ve just talked about being disruptive defensively,” coach Derek Fisher said.

The defensive turnaround helped overcome a sputtering offense that ranks 11th in offensive rating, a short bench, and unavailability of forwards Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike. Nneka, who suffered a Grade-2 sprain against the Dallas on June 1, is sidelined for four to six weeks. Chiney is week-to-week with right knee soreness. Both are still out.

The Ogwumike sisters are among the longest-tenured Sparks, holdovers from Fisher’s first year with the team. Having veteran leadership during training camp helped establish the defensive foundation in Fisher’s third season. Free agent acquisitions such as Bria Holmes and Nia Coffey (2.1 blocks per game) fit seamlessly with second-year players Brittney Sykes and Te’a Cooper, who established themselves as defensive spark plugs last season.

“Our players just having the willingness to want to be really good on that end of the floor,” Fisher said. “We feel like [the returning players] helped set the example for some others and the new players that came in, that’s part of their DNA, is really being good on that end of the floor.”

The team that ranked third in defensive rating last season came back stronger despite losing 2020 defensive player of the year Candace Parker and waiving defensive stalwart Tierra Ruffin-Pratt. A key reason was a coaching transaction that kept assistant Latricia Trammel in L.A.

Known as the team's defensive tactician, Trammel was rumored to be in contention for an assistant job with the Dallas Wings, where Vickie Johnson was taking over as head coach. Instead of joining the rebuilding effort with Johnson, with whom she coached in San Antonio, Trammel renewed her contract with the Sparks.

Retaining Trammel was “vital to the culture that we’re trying to build,” Fisher said.

When he hired her in 2019, Fisher knew Trammel, who guided Oklahoma City University to NAIA Division I national championships in 2014 and 2015, had the willingness to take on several tasks that would be necessary in the WNBA. After succeeding at smaller colleges, where head coaches handle as many on-court issues as off-court administrative problems, no job would be too big for Trammel, Fisher said.

Trammel proved it by connecting with players immediately through her passion for defense that is contagious.

“She just ignited that fire in me to want to be a defender just because of how passionate I see her on defense,” Sykes said before the season. “It made me want to be passionate about it and I appreciate her for that.”

Coming off a second-team all-defensive team nod last year, Sykes is “hell-bent” on winning the defensive player of the year. The athletic 5-foot-9 guard has the second-most defensive win shares among players who have appeared in more than half of games. Sykes only trails teammate Amanda Zahui B., who missed the first two games because of a back injury, and is averaging 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

With both Ogwumike sisters sidelined, the Sparks will rely more on the 6-foot-5 Zahui B.’s presence to help control the glass, where Fisher sees room for major improvement. The undersized Sparks average a league-low 29.3 rebounds per game and give up a WNBA-high 40.7 rebounds to opponents.

The perfect defensive performance for Fisher includes dominating the glass, keeping opponents to less than 40% shooting from the field and forcing 20 turnovers. The Sparks are close in some categories, but aren’t content.

“We’re not going to rest on any early statistical success,” Fisher said. “We think there’s still a lot of room for growth and we’re going to try to maximize it every week.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Andy Reid: Kyle Long may need surgery on injured knee

    Though Kyle Long‘s comeback with the Chiefs has hit a snag, the offensive lineman said on Thursday that he doesn’t regret it. After the day’s OTA session, head coach Andy Reid shared a little more detail on Long’s situation. Reid told reporters that Long suffered a knee injury that at present doesn’t appear to involve [more]

  • Knicks Exit Interview: NBA Free Agency rumors, contract extensions and more | The Putback with Ian Begley

    After an incredible season, and disappointing first-round playoff exit, Knicks fans are left with some uncertainty about next steps for this young team. On this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson break down three big questions (and some smaller, more specific ones too): Can the current core stay intact? What comes next in terms of upgrading the roster? What was the moment we knew this team was special? Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Born X Raised releases Dodgers and Lakers City of Champs collection

    To commemorate the Lakers and Dodgers winning titles in 2020, Los Angeles streetwear brand Born X Raised releases its City of Champs collection.

  • Mystics douse Natasha Cloud in water after scoring 1,000 career points

    Natasha Cloud scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday and the Mystics celebrated the milestone accordingly after the game.

  • See Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Amirah, Who's an NCAA Basketball Star

    Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow

  • Mystics guard Natasha Cloud hits 1,000-point career milestone

    Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud eclipsed 1,000th career points in the WNBA on Tuesday night, all of which have come with Washington.

  • Skidding Sky expect Candace Parker (ankle) to make home debut vs. Fever

    It will be Candace Parker's home debut after signing with her hometown team in free agency.

  • NFL Team Preview: Panthers offer more than Christian McCaffrey for fantasy

    Christian McCaffrey is the consensus top player on draft boards, but the Panthers also have other solid options to consider. Our analysts preview the 20th-team in our fantasy power ranks.

  • NFL betting: Super Bowl odds move after big bet on New England Patriots

    The New England Patriots went 7-9 in 2020, their first season without Tom Brady on the roster since 2000.

  • Golf-DeChambeau says PGA Tour may need to handle his feud with Koepka

    The bad blood between the pair has largely played out online but intensified at the Memorial Tournament on Friday when fans were removed from Dublin, Ohio's Muirfield Village for heckling DeChambeau with his rival's nickname "Brooksy." Koepka, who is not competing this week, said in a video on Twitter that he would offer 50 cases of free beer to any fan whose time was "cut short" at the tournament. DeChambeau said his agent had spoken to PGA Tour officials without disclosing too many details about the conversation.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik brutally smashes Augusto Sakai with last-second KO

    It was the kind of display of punching power that reminded everyone why the heavyweights are so popular.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik's developing game makes him a heavyweight threat

    Rozenstruik’s enormous punching power and his quickness for a 6-foot-2, 254-pound guy is what makes him special and gives him an opportunity to become a champion in MMA.

  • Tom Brady says he knew he needed knee surgery prior to start of Super Bowl season

    Brady's revelation sheds some light on the severity of his injury and could potentially cause headaches for the Bucs on the injury reporting front.

  • Belal Muhammad knows Demian Maia won’t ‘fold or break’ at UFC 263

    Belal Muhammad isn't expecting an easy night at the office at UFC 263, even if he's facing a 43-year-old version of Demian Maia.

  • Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open

    Federer, 39, decided to end his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer. Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, had been due to face Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini in the French Open on Monday.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas ends Medvedev run in Paris to book last four spot

    PARIS (Reuters) -Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the French Open semi-finals for the second straight year and end the Russian's surprise run on the Parisian clay. The Greek got revenge for his Australian Open semi-final loss to the Russian this year and improved his Grand Slam quarter-final record to 4-0 with a 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 win that teed up a last-four clash against Germany's Alexander Zverev. "It was a very close match and we both served pretty well," Tsitsipas said.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Tight End Draft Rankings: Is it Kyle Pitts' time to shine after Julio Jones trade?

    Who will be the tight end surprise of 2021? Let's examine our draft rankings.

  • NBA betting: After losing Game 1, Bucks are now favored to win at Nets in Game 2

    Despite a Game 1 loss, the Bucks are favored to win Game 2.

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2: Will history repeat itself at UFC 263?

    Figueiredo and Moreno's epic back-and-forth battle at UFC 256 ended in a majority draw.

  • Big Six to pay roughly $31M to Premier League over European Super League

    The $31 million fine is negligible for teams that make hundreds of millions every year.