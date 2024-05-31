Even without Lewis-Clark State, it's a big baseball family

May 31—More than two weeks had passed since the home favorite Lewis-Clark State Warriors' season came to an unceremonious end, but the stands were nonetheless populated by more than 2,000 spectators Thursday at Harris Field as twilight fell over an extra-innings battle between the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs and the Reinhardt Eagles in the penultimate game of this year's Avista NAIA World Series.

Family, friends and other partisans of both teams had naturally made the journey to show their support — and yet the greater part of the audience of 2,197 was still composed of locals.

Asked what motivated them to turn out without the rooting interest the Warriors had provided at every Series for the previous 23 years, attendees young, old and in between gave answers that featured several unifying themes. Love of the game; a sense of its importance to the valley's cultural identity; cherished family outings; the opportunity to meet people from across the country; a rich array of concessions — these were among the common refrains.

Waiting in line at a food truck outside the stadium, 2023 Genesee High School graduate and current UI student Rory Mayer recounted how she attended the Series each year with her grandfather while growing up. Though this is the first one held since his death in December, she has "always loved baseball" and has gladly "kept the tradition going." She has sentimental memories of "getting sunburned every time I come here," among other things.

Lewiston High students Brennan Rice and Skye VanTrease, making their way back toward the stands together with freshly procured hot foodstuffs, both felt the Series experience was a local touchstone not to be missed.

"It's just fun to come out and do something after school, after work, and there's a lot of new people to see, a lot of new food," VanTrease said. "Just something exciting to watch."

Dave Behrens, who sat in Section 4 behind home plate, has been attending the Series every year since the event came to Lewiston in 1984 and still considers the Warriors' title run in that tournament to have been the highlight through all the decades.

"I just come to all the baseball games," Behrens said. "I have a season ticket all year; I get season tickets for everything."

Sitting with Behrens was a man who asked to be identified only as "Bruno," and who said that he had not missed a Series in around 20 years since "moving within 60 miles" of the field.

"I have a passion for baseball," he explained. "I just love baseball, and I like Warrior baseball. My youngest son graduated from here, and it's a great atmosphere."

One row back was Kyle Helm, who played youth baseball in the area growing up, and whose son Grady currently attends Lewiston High School and plays in the Lewis-Clark American Legion program over the summer.

"It's definitely different not having the hometown team here, but we enjoy baseball so much, coming out and seeing the teams," Helm said. "We've been out every day, watching the games. Kind of a big baseball family."

Some, it would seem, think of the valley community itself as a big, extended baseball family.

Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.