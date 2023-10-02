Even without Cam Rising, Utah’s lack of offense in 2023 has been jarring

Of course the Utah offense won’t function as well without Cam Rising at quarterback. Rising is the Utes’ best quarterback and their preferred option at the most important position on the field. Not having Rising was always going to limit what Utah could achieve. The Utes desperately need Rising to get back on the field. We know this. There’s nothing new in that basic observation. However, the story goes deeper than that.

Even without Cam Rising, one wasn’t necessarily ready to expect Utah to hit rock bottom the way it has in its last two games. The Utes scored 14 points against UCLA, but seven were on a pick-six, so their offense scored just seven points versus the Bruins. Then Utah scored just seven points last Friday in a 21-7 loss to Oregon State.

One score. Seven points. Two straight games. The Utah offense should at least be able to cobble together 14 to 17 points and be moderately competitive with their offensive line and their other players.

They’re not. Bryson Barnes and — on Friday in Corvallis — Nate Johnson aren’t getting the job done.

Utah fans are not having a good time. See the ugly details below:

IOWA BAD

I know Cam Rising is out but this Utah offense is so bad that I’m doubtful that him coming back just fixes everything. Cuz this is Iowa bad. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) September 30, 2023

MUSS MESS

The Utah Utes offense was a mess as the team suffer their first lose of the season at the hands of Oregon State. #GoUtes #UtahFootball #UtahUtes pic.twitter.com/sYU0lSgNMt — Locked On Utes Podcast (@LockedOnUtes) September 30, 2023

BRUTAL

A disappointing night out in Corvallis for Utah. #GoUtes https://t.co/xwASCwyM7u — JT Wistrcill (@JtWistrcill) September 30, 2023

CORRECT

Utah’s offense has struggled mightily since they hit that home run to start the game against Florida. Feels like this is the game that offense costs them a win. We shall see. https://t.co/hJAnfLvIzz — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 30, 2023

7 POINTS IN 7 QUARTERS

Utah’s offense has scored 7 points in their last 7 quarters of football. So that’s fun. — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) September 30, 2023

OH MAN

“USC can’t play defense, all you have to do is keep up offensively.” Utah’s offense: pic.twitter.com/vlztEUnqLu — Garrett (@TheGarrative9) September 30, 2023

UNPREPARED

Unlike U$C fans, I think I speak for most Utah fans when I say the following: Oregon State has been the better team tonight and Utah was unprepared and overmatched, particularly on Offense. THIS OFFENSE HAS TO GET FIXED – the lack of Cam Rising isn't an excuse. pic.twitter.com/OdNrgH5VAZ — Utah Football Stats and Analysis (@UtahCFBstats) September 30, 2023

RED FLAG

It is baffling how bad this Utah offense is. Obviously injuries is a factor but to be this bad and this unprepared is a major red flag — KiYi to the Big12 (@Uteman_forever) September 30, 2023

REALITY

Unbelievable. Not sure how they can be this bad? Really it is unbelievable. https://t.co/xIIFbGEf0w — Deke (@dekeOquirrh) September 30, 2023

WHAT ABOUT USC?

Ugh. This tweet is so true, to a level that it hurts. — Ute Fanatic (@18Walz) September 30, 2023

USC GAME WILL BE INTERESTING

You’re not wrong — UtahMan (@utahman_22) September 30, 2023

GRIM

One offensive TD in last seven quarters. Definitely shows how bad were missing Rising — Evan (@hyler_evan1232) September 30, 2023

OUCH

Live look at the Utah offense pic.twitter.com/q1hj8SKRcx — r/UtahFootball (@rutahfootball) September 30, 2023

PERSPECTIVE

It's just amazing. This Utah offense is bad. UCLA's defense has been really touted but this Utah offense is garbage. We were 2 fumbles shy of putting up 42 at the half against OSU and they can't get across midfield more than once. This game gives me hope for next week in Pasadena https://t.co/B1BpGy7UPx — Long Live the Pirate 🏴‍☠️ (@BigGeorge6953) September 30, 2023

NUMBERS

How bad is Iowa's offense? In week 1 at perfect health they achieved 284 yards vs Utah st.

UConn has 473 yards vs Utah state yesterday — Eddie Drnkyourmlkshk (@walls_edward) October 2, 2023

BLUNT TALK

Utah’s offense is trash — ✌🏾 (@green1noahh) September 30, 2023

THE OPPOSITE OF USC

This Utah offense was a ticking time bomb. Again. I feel bad for the Utah defense. — Alex Markham (@AMarkhamRivals) September 30, 2023

WOULD BE NICE

Utah should simply dial up an effective offense during this BYE week. — calebquinoa397️⃣ (@FortyUter) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire