Even without Ben Sinnott, Kansas State football looks for production from tight ends

MANHATTAN — In about three weeks, former Kansas State football tight end Ben Sinnott is certain to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In three seasons, the last two as a starter, Sinnott became arguably the Wildcats' most reliable receiver while also taking care of business as a blocker. In many ways, he helped redefine the position as it evolved in K-State's offense.

"It's extremely important to the offense," said new offensive coordinator and veteran offensive line coach Conor Riley. "And as we get in and recruit tight ends and talk about that particular position, to me, it's one of the things that makes our offense unique across the landscape of college football, the versatility that we can do with the tight ends.

"Ben Sinnott, I think I read something the other day that said, 'Gosh, he may be the No. 2 tight end in this year's draft.' Whether or not that's true, I know he was a hell of a player for us here at Kansas State."

Related: Kansas State football offensive coordinator Conor Riley ready for his move upstairs

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) drives through the Kansas defense during last year's Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence.

He certainly was. In his K-State career before opting out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl last December to prepare for the draft, Sinnott amassed 77 career receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior, he had 44 catches for a team-best 676 yards and six scores.

The challenge now for Riley and tight ends coach Brian Lepak is to make sure that the position remains an integral part of the offense with Sinnott off to the NFL.

The good news is that there were several prospects waiting in the wings, all of whom have showed that they can contribute — if not immediately, then down the road.

The veteran of the group is senior Will Swanson, who at 6-foot-5, 251 pounds is closest to a prototypical tight end, while 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore Garrett Oakley is a more natural receiver. Sophomore Brayden Loftin (6-foot-5, 232) also saw action in nine games, primarily special teams, with Will Anciaux, Andrew Metzger and Garrett Harstad all redshirting as true freshmen.

Swanson served as Sinnott's primary backup last year and caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Oakley, who battled injuries early in the season, had 11 catches for 154 yards and 11 TDs and started in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Related: Keeping an eye toward the future has helped Kansas State football in bowl preparation

Kansas State tight end Will Swanson (83) looks for running room against Iowa State's Beau Freyler (17) during last year's regular season finale at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

"I think Swanny's confidence in being a player on this team and getting that 2023 season where (he) was in that No. 2 spot with Ben is getting to be a guy that we can really rely on to give that leadership, growth and development," Lepak said in assessing the current tight end situation. "Garrett Oakley, having the confidence of getting to play a good amount this year and physically continue to build.

"Brayden Loftin, getting to have a fall camp and a fall season where he really grew throughout the year that now he's in a physical position that he's playing with a lot more confidence when he goes through spring ball."

Swanson said he believes the Wildcats are in good shape at tight end.

"I think Oaks is going to have a huge year stepping up," Swanson said. "Me and him will be in there, and Loftin will have a lot more to fill in. And then one of those three, Harstad, Metzger and Anciaux."

Swanson, who is on his third offensive coordinator and second position coach since arriving in 2020, has learned to adapt to the changes over the years. The Wildcats began to phase out the true fullback position in 2022 under new coordinator Collin Klein, leaving it to the tight ends to play more of a hybrid role while also providing value in the passing game.

Related: Kansas State football cornerback Keenan Garber is living proof that persistance pays off

"I feel like we've been pretty consistent throughout the coaching changes and stuff," Swanson said. "I think from three years ago to now, the tight ends are getting the ball a ton.

"Sinno last year was up there. I think he was like a leading receiver, maybe second, and so just seeing the tight ends get the ball a ton more, and they're more of a (receiving) threat."

Lepak appreciates the knowledge Swanson brings to the position.

"He's a really, really smart person," Lepak said. "And he has a long memory of what things were before I got here, before coach Klein took over the offense, and coach Riley."

That experience is invaluable, Riley added.

"That tight end position in our offense is not an easy position to learn," Riley said. "In fact, I've coached that position in this offense if you go back to 2013 (at North Dakota State). And since that time, I've often said that is the most challenging position except quarterback for us to know.

"But that versatility with that position is what does make us unique."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Tight end remains a focal point in Kansas State football's offense