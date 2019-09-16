Even when they weren't at their best, the Bears' defense found ways to keep them in the game

DENVER – Over the last 18 months or so, the Bears' defense has grown accustomed to having great performances overshadowed by the team's kicker. When they get bailed out with a game-winning 53-yarder as time expires, however, it's a spotlight they're more than happy to share.

"I knew it was good as soon as he pointed up to the sky," Leonard Floyd said. "I knew he was going to make the kick."

"You think about everything, all those games last year – especially that playoff game," Khalil Mack added. You put pressure on that guy. Eddy P, birthday man.

"He came out and nailed that mother f –."

Piñero's coronation will certainly win the headline battles, but it was once again the Bears' defense that kept them in the driver's seat for three and a half quarters. The Broncos' stats (372 total yards – 292 of them passing and 90 coming on the ground) are probably gaudier than Chuck Pagano's unit would like, but they've now gone back-to-back games allowing just one touchdown.

"There were some times there that they were tired," Matt Nagy said. "Even at the end, you saw [Khalil Mack] come out on the fourth-down and so I just wanted to call a time out. I felt like it was more important for him to be out there on that fourth-down. He was tired. Those guys, you could feel it."

The game had shades of the 2018's Week 5 loss in Miami, where scorching temperatures took a huge toll through the second half and into overtime. Between the thin air and unseasonably warm weather (the thermometer read 87 at kickoff), you could see why the Broncos have been astoundingly great in early-season home games. And while most of the players admitted that they felt the altitude in some way or another, no one was making excuses for the Broncos' 12-play, 62-yard drive that would give them the lead with 30 seconds left.

"Football is a tiring game," Akiem Hicks said. "You play a lot of football and you just try to have the best results you can."

If anyone was happier about the win than Piñeiro, it was cornerback Buster Skrine. After the Broncos scored to make it a 13-12 game, kicker Brandon McManus missed the PAT. Skrine was flagged for being offside, however, and the Broncos got another chance from the one-yard line. Given new life and pretty advantageous field position, Denver went for two and converted, seemingly giving them a win.

30 seconds and 53 yards later, the Bears were 1-1 – and now Piñero may not have to pay for his pregame steaks any time soon.

"I was about to come in here and say I lost the game …" Skrine said. " … "I'm about to post on my Instagram [taking my teammates] out to dinner and everything."

"Woo, hot darnit. We got it done – we needed that," quipped Hicks, in his best country drawl. "It's good to be 1-1. We're going to go forward, we're going to do what we need to do."

