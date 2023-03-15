Even with vacancy at LG, Tyler Smith’s spot on the Cowboys is unsettled

Tyler Smith made quite the impression as a rookie. After the Cowboys selected the 21-year-old tackle from Tulsa in the first round of the 2022 draft, COO and executive vice president Stephen Jones decreed immediately, Smith would “compete on that left side: left guard and left tackle” in 2022.

That’s exactly what Smith did, playing 1,022 snaps at left tackle and 121 snaps inside at guard. His ability to move back and forth between the two spots was no small feat for a veteran, let alone a rookie.

Many will remember, after taking nearly all of his preseason and training camp snaps at guard, Smith was forced to move to starting left tackle after the planned starter, Tyron Smith, landed on IR.

With less than two weeks to prepare and recovering from his own injury, the rookie made the transition outside and held down the tackle spot for 13 weeks. Then the rookie effortlessly moved to left guard, allowing the Cowboys to get their five-best linemen on the field throughout the season.

His versatility has been an asset Dallas does not appear to be taking for granted. It’s allowed the Cowboys to take a fluid approach to filling out their offensive line in 2023 and it’s made Dallas fairly noncommittal with Smith’s position this coming season.

Not so fast. . .

It seemed as though the answer had become obvious. When Jones announced the veteran Tyron Smith would be returning to the Cowboys in 2023 and right tackle Terence Steele was ahead of schedule in his ACL recovery, Tyler’s natural landing spots seemed to be left guard.

This only seemed more obvious after news broke left guard Connor McGovern was leaving in free agency. If Dallas wanted to get their best five linemen on the field together, surely Tyler Smith would play guard, right?

Not so fast.

Cowboys had some interest in re-signing versatile LG Connor McGovern. But he is joining the Bills on a three-year contract worth $23 million, person familiar with decision said. As @MikeGarafolo reported. Despite the departure, don't rule out Tyler Smith staying at LT in 2023. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 13, 2023

The top five offensive linemen today are not necessarily the top five offensive linemen tomorrow. The Cowboys still have free agency and the draft to add to their roster. It’s perfectly reasonable to expect another player added to the mix between now and training camp.

There’s also a question of trust. Tyron Smith hasn’t been able to reliably stay on the field as of late. Over the past three seasons, he’s only started a combined 17 regular season games. He’s solid when he’s available (hence why he’s still in Dallas) but he’s not always available.

The Cowboys could very well be taking a wait-and-see approach to this and basing their decision on health and who they can bring in this offseason

LT is the goal

Ideally, Tyler Smith is the long-term answer at left tackle. There are no guarantees either Tyron Smith or Steele stay in Dallas beyond 2023 and the Tyler Smith has already proven his mettle at tackle. He showed that even as an especially raw rookie, he was far ahead of the curve at tackle and appears to have blown previous expectations out of the water.

Left tackle is considered the premium position on the offensive line with the hardest skill set to fill. If the Cowboys have someone who can play it, there isn’t much sense to use him at a lower value spot inside (unless he’s a Hall of Fame caliber player inside, like Zack Martin).

In positional surplus value, left tackle resides at the top tier while left guard slots in at the bottom half. Maximizing Tyler Smith’s value means using and developing him as much as possible at tackle.

But with linemen values soaring in free agency, Dallas could be looking to add a starter with an early pick in the 2023 draft. Adding another rookie salary to the offensive line would keep costs low, which is a priority for this front office. It’s also likely a big reason why they’re noncommittal with Tyler Smith and why all options are on the table until training camp begins this summer.

