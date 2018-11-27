Even Tom Brady was impressed by Philip Rivers' crazy stat line Sunday originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady has more NFL records than appendages, but he's still never accomplished what Philip Rivers pulled off Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback had a historic day against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 25 consecutive passes to begin the game and finishing with an insane 96.6 percent completion rate (28 for 29), both of which were single-game NFL records.

Brady, who certainly appreciates NFL history, raved about Rivers' performance Monday night during his weekly interview with Westwood One's Jim Gray.

"It's nearly impossible, which is the reason why it has never been done before," Brady told Gray. "Philip made incredible throws. I watched the game. Obviously, when someone has a record-breaking performance, I want to go figure out what the heck they're doing."

River's big game began just minutes after Brady's Patriots wrapped up a 27-13 win over the New York Jets, which means the 41-year-old quarterback either went straight to a TV following the victory or went back and watched film of a completely unrelated NFL game.

MORE PATRIOTS: Pats still finding ways to win

Either way, Brady clearly wasn't just paying lip service to Rivers.

"Really, the incompletion came where he got a little hit as he was getting ready to pass; that probably would have been a completion," Brady said of Rivers. "That's just remarkable."

Brady isn't too far behind Rivers in the record books, of course: He completed 92.9 percent of his passes (26 for 28) in the 2007 Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a mark that ranks him 11th on the NFL's all-time list.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story Continues