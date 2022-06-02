Even Tom Brady’s haters grew to love him after this touching moment during The Match

Tom Brady got to talking about his family during The Match, and it really resonated with fans — even the ones that didn’t like him.

Brady was chatting with the hosts of the charity golf event on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about memories of playing golf with his father and touched on his niece Maya Brady, who is playing in the College World Series.

The fact that Brady so willingly opened up about his family seemed to reach fans in a way that the quarterback’s football play did not. And he seemed to win over some new fans during the course of The Match.

Tom Brady shouts out his niece, Maya Brady, who’s playing in the College World Series tomorrow for UCLA 💙 @HighlightHER#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/3dOzU2qizE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2022

Here’s what fans were saying on Twitter.

