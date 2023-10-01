Even if Tennessee football isn't better in 2023, the SEC is worse | Estes

OK, this was more like it.

This season's expected Tennessee football team finally showed up Saturday night.

Made sense that it’d be this game. Tennessee owed South Carolina one. Neyland Stadium was amped and ready to witness a 41-20 victory that’ll be categorized as revenge for 2022 more than a declaration of the Vols’ intentions for the remainder of 2023.

This game was always going to be about last season and a whipping at South Carolina that went down as one of the costliest upsets in Tennessee football history.

Remember how bad it was? Remember Spencer Rattler throwing for 438 yards and six touchdowns? Remember the Gamecocks gathering funds for an airplane banner to troll Tennessee (and Clemson) at the Orange Bowl?

I’m sure the Vols remembered.

As satisfying as it was to clap back against the Gamecocks, it shouldn't go unmentioned that this performance was also a timely reminder of all that’s still possible on Rocky Top this season.

Opportunity is out there that didn’t exist in 2022. That's not because the Vols are better in 2023. It’s because the Southeastern Conference is worse.

Look around. Who’s unbeatable in the SEC right now?

Not No. 1 Georgia, which trailed South Carolina at halftime at home a couple of weeks ago and had to climb onto Brock Bowers’ shoulders to barely escape Auburn in the fourth quarter Saturday.

Not Alabama. The Crimson Tide needs a quarterback. LSU needs a defense. Ole Miss does, too. Kentucky hasn’t really played anybody yet. Missouri also has much yet to prove.

This could still be Tennessee’s moment — if the Vols are up for it.

Nothing about this SEC should terrify them. Or rather, it shouldn’t terrify the Vols we expected to see this season. Problem was that those Vols didn’t show up at Florida a couple of weeks ago. The clueless group of impostors in Tennessee uniforms were lost in The Swamp without a map. They couldn’t tackle or avoid mistakes or execute the fast-paced offense. It was ugly.

With that wound still fresh, a complete salve Saturday night was necessary to reestablish Tennessee as a viable contender in an SEC that’s as wide open as it has been in years. The Vols of 2023 hadn't proved anything yet. They had to go out there and do it against a capable foe. And they did.

Tennessee’s offense showed its teeth. It was 5-for-5 in the red zone. The offensive line showed run-game toughness all night. Quarterback Joe Milton showed his gumption, overcoming interceptions and a grisly injury to wide receiver Bru McCoy, throwing for 239 yards and complete 21-of-32 passes.

Tennessee’s defense still has room to improve, but it was really good in spurts against an offense and a quarterback that humiliated it last season. On South Carolina’s final four possessions of the first half, it ran 14 plays and totaled 6 yards: It was a trio of three-and-outs and a critical pick-six of Rattler as the Vols took control of the game.

When the third quarter started to get a little dicey, the Vols’ defensive front stepped up and got a fourth-down stop, leaving Shane Beamer shaking his head on the sideline.

“Defensively, our D-line really dominated and controlled the football game,” Vols coach Josh Heupel told SEC Network cameras on the field afterward.

Much has been made about the fact that Tennessee’s 2023 offense has taken a step back from that of 2022, given how much Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman and others are missed. That’s all true. Losing McCoy sure won’t help, either.

But there’s a way in which the Vols can still improve overall in 2023. It’s with their defense.

That's one reason the Florida game was especially discouraging. Tennessee’s defense was so soft early in that game after a relatively bold start to the season.

Against South Carolina on Saturday night, while not perfect, the defense sure wasn’t soft. It was aggressive. It tackled in space. It made things happen. It harassed Rattler and sacked him six times, nearly forcing a safety in the third quarter and holding the Gamecocks to 333 yards of offense — 273 fewer than last season.

Not a lot wrong with this evening, if you’re the Vols. Beating South Carolina was good medicine, for a lot of reasons.

It was the first way in which Tennessee’s 2023 team could actually outdo a special 2022 team to which it keeps being compared.

It won't be the last way. The more we see of this season's SEC, the more it's looking like an opportunity for someone to step up and take advantage. Why not Tennessee?

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

