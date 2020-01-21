Even Stephen Curry watched in awe of Damian Lillard

DAMIAN. FREAKING. LILLARD.

Career-high 61 points, check. Most points by a player this season, check. An MLK Day record, check. Career-high and franchise record 11 three pointers, beating his own record, check.

We all watched on in awe as Damian Lillard went off.

So, too, did Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a broken hand.

Curry is known to pour in buckets at a high clip in the past, but he's never scored 60+ points. His career-high is 54.

So, as Curry watched helplessly from the Warriors bench, at least he can reslish in the fact that was able to get a front row seat to watch Lillard's greatness.

Presenting, the many faces of Steph Curry.

Even Steph was in awe of the Dame show 😂 pic.twitter.com/uDXr3D9rbV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 21, 2020

What do you think was said to Steph?

(wrong answers only) pic.twitter.com/jK8nzOM2Fr

— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2020

Same, Steph... same.

Greatest PGs of all time:



1. Damian Lillard



— Justin Anderson and Marcus Morris kissed! 😳😳😳 (@EpicJusAnderson) January 21, 2020

