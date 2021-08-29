Even after a solid preseason, Washington RB Jaret Patterson still isn't satisfied

Even after a solid preseason, Patterson still isn't satisfied originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Despite the success Jaret Patterson had in the preseason, the undrafted rookie running back is not nearly satisfied with his play for the Washington Football Team.

"I try to hold myself to a high standard. I'm my worst critic," Patterson said postgame on Saturday. "There are some things from all three games [that] I could've done better. That's the beautiful thing about this game, you can always continue to get better."

An undrafted rookie from Buffalo, Patterson - a Prince George's County native - was the star of Washington's preseason. Over the span of three games, Patterson went from a feel-good story to likely earning his way onto the 53-man roster.

Patterson failed to replicate the jazz he produced in the first two preseason games on Saturday, but he was hardly alone as the Burgundy and Gold were blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in each team's exhibition finale.

Against the Ravens, Patterson finished with just 14 total yards (-1 yards rushing, 15 yards receiving) on four touches. But Saturday's performance should not take away from what the rookie running back showed against both the Patriots and Bengals earlier this month.

In his debut against New England, Patterson led Washington with 70 total yards on 14 touches. Then the following week against Cincinnati, Patterson rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 more yards receiving. His dynamic skill set intrigued head coach Ron Rivera to test him out at kick returner, where he busted off a 37-yard return the one chance he got.

Patterson's play over the first two weeks of the preseason earned him praise from Rivera and several of his teammates. He earned comparisons to former Pro Bowl running backs Maurice Jones-Drew and Darren Sproles. In just two games, the local running back won over several fans.

Patterson will officially find out his fate on Tuesday, as roster cuts are due by 4 p.m. Regardless of what happens, the running back plans to use his preseason experience as something to look back on, learn from and get better.

"I'm the type of guy that's never satisfied with my performance," Patterson said. "That's what I'm going to do from here on out, just keep getting better at everything I do."