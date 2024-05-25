'Even in the second half, they were only at 80 per cent'

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin says Manchester City "were off it" in the FA Cup final and it was not the level of performance that we have become accustomed too.

"I do not think City were at it," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Even in the second-half they were at 80 per cent.

"Only Manchester United could win the game today by the way they approached it and that was every player giving 100 per cent energy. They needed that commitment to get anything from this City side.

"But City were off it and they missed too many chances. Andre Onana made two unbelievable saves from Kyle Walker to keep his team in it."